Occupy Chesterton rallies in Thomas Centennial Park

The Occupy movement has come to Duneland and organizers say that it’s here
to stay.
At noon on Saturday, a group of around 30 people met at the bandstand at
Thomas Centennial Park to protest corporate greed, in the first of what
organizers Vince Emanuele Jr. and Laura Madigan told the Chesterton
Tribune will be a regular Saturday event.
The occupiers were orderly, peaceful, and quiet, but mad as hell anyway.
“We’re the 99 percent, is who we are,” said Madigan, wearing a tee-shirt
with the legend Corporations are not people. “We’re the 99 percent
who’ve received a disproportionate share of what we’ve all worked for.”
Occupiers at Saturday’s initial protest—the movement began on Wall Street
and has since spread to cities across the country and in Europe and
Asia—largely took the opportunity to introduce themselves and explain their
reasons for being there.
Janusz Duzinkiewicz, an associate professor of history at Purdue North
Central University, said that until the Occupy movement took hold in New
York, recent political activism had chiefly been a “right-wing” phenomenon.
“It’s as though it’s unpatriotic to criticize America,” he said.
“One of the most dangerous beliefs in the illusion of the American Dream,”
Duzinkiewicz added. “It keeps people from seeing injustice.”
Ken Kincaid, also an associate professor of history at PNC, said that U.S.
military intervention overseas had clouded the real issue of the domestic
economy and budget.
Mark Strudas of Chesterton similarly noted that the $65 billion spent every
six months on the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan could “feed everyone in the
U.S. on food stamps for a year.”
“I’m worried about the decline in union membership,” Mike Madigan said for
his part. “We’re about the only ones trying to keep up with inflation and
we’re really not. We need to get the minimum wage increased and more folks
in the unions.”
Also speaking on Saturday: a “disillusioned” conservative and Republican;
several public school teachers concerned about the “ridiculous” teaching
load and lack of support from the state; and a recent college graduate
thrown into the sputtering economy and finding it “really hard.”
A United Steelworkers members said that he was occupying Chesterton to
protest “the perversion of corporate America.”
“We’re getting screwed economically,” a woman said. “Corporations need to
give back to the community.”
Emanuele urged everyone in attendance to return at 12 p.m. Saturday, Oct.
22, but also to realize that protests in and of themselves aren’t enough.
“Don’t just come and go home,” he said. “Talk about it. Rallies aren’t going
to solve the problem but they’re important. There’s more work to be done
after the rally is over. We’re going to have discussions and teach-ins.”
For information visit “Occupy Chesterton!” on Facebook.com and
OccupyTogether.org
Excerpts from the mission statement released by Occupy Wall Street:
“We write so that all people who feel wronged by the corporate forces of the
world can know that we are your allies. . . .
“They have taken our houses through illegal foreclosures processes, despite
not having the original mortgage.
“They have taken bailouts from taxpayers with impunity, and continue to give
executives exorbitant bonuses.
“They have perpetuated inequality and discrimination in the workplace based
on age, the color of one’s skin, sex, gender identity, and sexual
orientation.
“They have poisoned the food supply through negligence, and undermined the
farming system through monopolization. . . .
“They have continuously sought to strip employees of the right to negotiate
for better pay and safer working conditions.
“They have held students hostage with tens of thousands of dollars of debt
on education, which is itself a human right.
“They have consistently outsourced labor and used that outsourcing as
leverage to cut workers’ healthcare and pay. . . .
“They have spent millions of dollars on legal teams that look for ways to
get them out of contracts with regards to health insurance.
“They have sold our privacy as a commodity. . . .
“They have perpetuated colonialism at home and abroad.
“They have participated in the torture and murder of innocent civilians
overseas.
“They continue to create weapons of mass destruction in order to receive
government contracts. . . .
Exercise your right to peaceably assemble; occupy public space; create a
process to address the problems we face; and generate solutions accessible
to everyone.”