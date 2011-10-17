Occupy Chesterton rallies in Thomas Centennial Park

The Occupy movement has come to Duneland and organizers say that it’s here to stay.

At noon on Saturday, a group of around 30 people met at the bandstand at Thomas Centennial Park to protest corporate greed, in the first of what organizers Vince Emanuele Jr. and Laura Madigan told the Chesterton Tribune will be a regular Saturday event.

The occupiers were orderly, peaceful, and quiet, but mad as hell anyway. “We’re the 99 percent, is who we are,” said Madigan, wearing a tee-shirt with the legend Corporations are not people. “We’re the 99 percent who’ve received a disproportionate share of what we’ve all worked for.”

Occupiers at Saturday’s initial protest—the movement began on Wall Street and has since spread to cities across the country and in Europe and Asia—largely took the opportunity to introduce themselves and explain their reasons for being there.

Janusz Duzinkiewicz, an associate professor of history at Purdue North Central University, said that until the Occupy movement took hold in New York, recent political activism had chiefly been a “right-wing” phenomenon. “It’s as though it’s unpatriotic to criticize America,” he said.

“One of the most dangerous beliefs in the illusion of the American Dream,” Duzinkiewicz added. “It keeps people from seeing injustice.”

Ken Kincaid, also an associate professor of history at PNC, said that U.S. military intervention overseas had clouded the real issue of the domestic economy and budget.

Mark Strudas of Chesterton similarly noted that the $65 billion spent every six months on the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan could “feed everyone in the U.S. on food stamps for a year.”

“I’m worried about the decline in union membership,” Mike Madigan said for his part. “We’re about the only ones trying to keep up with inflation and we’re really not. We need to get the minimum wage increased and more folks in the unions.”

Also speaking on Saturday: a “disillusioned” conservative and Republican; several public school teachers concerned about the “ridiculous” teaching load and lack of support from the state; and a recent college graduate thrown into the sputtering economy and finding it “really hard.”

A United Steelworkers members said that he was occupying Chesterton to protest “the perversion of corporate America.”

“We’re getting screwed economically,” a woman said. “Corporations need to give back to the community.”

Emanuele urged everyone in attendance to return at 12 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, but also to realize that protests in and of themselves aren’t enough. “Don’t just come and go home,” he said. “Talk about it. Rallies aren’t going to solve the problem but they’re important. There’s more work to be done after the rally is over. We’re going to have discussions and teach-ins.”

For information visit “Occupy Chesterton!” on Facebook.com and OccupyTogether.org