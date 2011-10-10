Road closures told for Jim Butz funeral Tuesday

Two local roads will be closed on Tuesday for the funeral of Spc. James A.
Butz, U.S. Army.
•The westbound
lane of 1100N from the Rose Hill Estates subdivision west to 23rd Street,
from 10 a.m. until the end of service at Bethlehem Lutheran Church.
Chesterton Police Chief Dave Cincoski said that the eastbound lane of 1100N
will remain open but motorists will be strongly urged to find an alternate
route.
•East Porter
Ave. between South Calumet Road and Roosevelt Street, from approximately 12
to 2 p.m. Motorists will be able to detour East Porter Ave. by way of Morgan
Park: those coming off Ind. 49 should turn right onto northbound Roosevelt
Street, then make their way into the Downtown via East Morgan Ave.; those
leaving town should use East Morgan Ave., then southbound Roosevelt Street.
Services for Spc.
Butz, Pastor Jane Aicher officiating, are scheduled for 11 a.m. at Bethlehem
Lutheran Church, 2050 W. 1100.
The family will
receive friends from 1 to 8 p.m. today.
Arrangements are
under the care of White-Love Funeral Home, 525 S. Second St. in Chesterton.