Road closures told for Jim Butz funeral Tuesday

Two local roads will be closed on Tuesday for the funeral of Spc. James A. Butz, U.S. Army.

•The westbound lane of 1100N from the Rose Hill Estates subdivision west to 23rd Street, from 10 a.m. until the end of service at Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Chesterton Police Chief Dave Cincoski said that the eastbound lane of 1100N will remain open but motorists will be strongly urged to find an alternate route.

•East Porter Ave. between South Calumet Road and Roosevelt Street, from approximately 12 to 2 p.m. Motorists will be able to detour East Porter Ave. by way of Morgan Park: those coming off Ind. 49 should turn right onto northbound Roosevelt Street, then make their way into the Downtown via East Morgan Ave.; those leaving town should use East Morgan Ave., then southbound Roosevelt Street.

Services for Spc. Butz, Pastor Jane Aicher officiating, are scheduled for 11 a.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 2050 W. 1100.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 8 p.m. today.

Arrangements are under the care of White-Love Funeral Home, 525 S. Second St. in Chesterton.