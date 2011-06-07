CHS Class of 1971 reunion to be August 6

Invitations have been sent for the CHS Class of 1971 40-year reunion to be
held from 6 p.m. until midnight at the Waterbird on Saturday, August 6.
The class invites anyone who was a member of the class during any year from
kindergarten until graduation from CHS.
Class members who have not received invitations my call Connie Johnson at
219 926-1815.
The webpage for the CHS Class of 1971 can be found on the class reunion page
at chestertontribune.com
or click below:
http://web.mac.com/tcanright/co71/co71.html