CHS Class of 1971 reunion nears

Plans are being finalized for the 40th reunion for the Chesterton High School Class of 1971 on August 6.

The cost is $35 per person until July 30. The cost will be $40 per person for those who pay at the door. Send reservations and checks to Connie Johnson at 303 Bowser Ave., Chesterton, IN 46304-2503. More reunion information, including details about an informal gathering on Friday, August 5, and a golf outing on Saturday, Aug. 6, are available at the class website, which can be accessed at

http://web.mac.com/tcanright/co71/co71.html

 

