Workers return to ArcelorMittal mill in South Carolina

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (AP) - Workers have returned to a steel mill in Georgetown for the first time in more than a year.

The Sun News of Myrtle Beach reported maintenance workers went to the ArcelorMittal steel mill Wednesday after two days of safety workshops.

United Steel Workers Union local president James Sanderson says the workers will get the equipment ready so steel production can resume by the end of January.

The plant closed in July 2009 because of a lack of orders.

Sanderson says more workers will be recalled as the operation develops. He says about 250 employees will work at the plan when full production resumes.