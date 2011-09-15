Visclosky urges DoD to reconsider foreign melting of armor steel plate

Congressional Steel Caucus Vice Chair Pete Visclosky, D-1st, and Chair Tim
Murphy, D-Pa, have sent a letter to Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta
regarding the procurement of armor steel plate used in military vehicles. In
that letter—signed by 31 other members—the Caucus urges the Department of
Defense (DoD) to revise its definition of “produced” to include the melt
stage, so that the DoD cannot use armor steel plates melted in other
countries.
In 2009, the DoD’s definition of steel “produced” in America made possible
the use of armor steel plate melted in foreign countries, according to a
statement released on Wednesday. Last year, the Steel Caucus advised
then-Secretary Robert Gates to reassess this regulation and to adhere to the
35-year precedent requiring melting for armor steel plate to occur in the
United States. The Department is currently accepting public comment on this
regulation and the Steel Caucus letter is in response to this request.
“The current definition threatens this country’s defense industrial base by
increasing our reliance on foreign suppliers and does so at the expense of
domestic workers,” the letter states.
“The manufacturing industry is the backbone of our country; the United
States government should be the first in line to support and promote our
American steel producers.” Visclosky said. “Further, this issue is one of
national security—only American-made steel should be used in the protection
of our troops and the defense of our nation. I urge the Department of
Defense to reevaluate its definition of ‘produced’ and help ensure the
security of our troops.”
Visclosky and Murphy have a long history of supporting the American steel
industry. Most recently, they introduced the American Steel First Act, which
requires the Department of Defense, the Department of Transportation, and
the Department of Homeland Security to use only steel and iron made in
America in any of these departments’ projects. In the last Congress they
helped ensure that Buy America provisions were added to major infrastructure
funding bills.
The Congressional Steel Caucus is a bipartisan group of 100 Members of
Congress representing districts with steel manufacturers and the domestic
steel supply chain.