Visclosky testifies before ITC on Chinese aluminum extrusions imports

On Tuesday U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-1st, testified before the International Trade Commission (ITC) on a case involving antidumping duties and countervailing duties for aluminum extrusions from China.

Between 2007 and 2009, 4,478 jobs in the United States were lost in the aluminum extrusion industry, Visclosky’s office said, and according to Bonnell Aluminum, 47 of those jobs were lost at its plant in Kentland, Ind., due to a surge of Chinese imports.

An excerpt from Visclosky’s testimony:

“While I normally come before you to discuss steel-related issues, today the topic of discussion is aluminum extrusions. This issue was initially brought to my attention by Bonnell Aluminum, which has a plant in Kentland, Ind., which is in the First Congressional District of Indiana. According to Bonnell Aluminum, 47 jobs have been lost at its plant in Kentland due to the surge of Chinese imports, and 4,478 jobs have been lost nationally in the aluminum extrusion industry from 2007 to 2009.

“This loss of jobs is unacceptable. We have a duty and obligation to ensure that American workers can compete on a fair playing field, and these jobs lost numbers show that we must do more.

“In my hand here I have a copy of the February 25, 2011, China Daily newspaper that has the headline ‘Fruitful Visit Charts New Course.’ The article highlighted the recent visit of the President of China Hu Jintao to the United States and his discussions with President Obama. I encourage you to put that headline into action by showing the Chinese that their unfair trade practices will no longer be tolerated, and that it is past time they change course.

“Last month, President Obama convened his newly created Council on Jobs and Competitiveness, which includes various business and labor community representatives. At this meeting he stated that he does not ‘know exactly where your future customers come from if they don’t have jobs.’ The loss of 47 jobs in the Kentland plant and the loss of jobs in the aluminum extrusion industry across the nation show the serious challenge our country has to meet to revitalize and transform our economy. We must do more to preserve American jobs so that new opportunities and future customers are created, and you can start that process here by ensuring that our trade laws are enforced.

“As you are well aware, this past year the Department of Commerce issued its preliminary determinations in this case, indicating that countervailing duties had subsidy rates ranging from 6.18 percent to 137.65 percent and that antidumping duties had margins ranging from 32.04 percent to 33.18 percent.

“As you proceed in your fair, deliberate, and thorough consideration of this case, I would encourage you to recognize that the livelihood of individuals across this country and the success of revitalizing our economy are dependent upon telling the Chinese that our trade laws will not be ignored. Again, I thank you for your work and appreciate the opportunity to testify here today.”