Visclosky testifies before ITC on Chinese aluminum extrusions imports

On Tuesday U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-1st, testified before the
International Trade Commission (ITC) on a case involving antidumping duties
and countervailing duties for aluminum extrusions from China.
Between 2007 and 2009, 4,478 jobs in the United States were lost in the
aluminum extrusion industry, Visclosky’s office said, and according to
Bonnell Aluminum, 47 of those jobs were lost at its plant in Kentland, Ind.,
due to a surge of Chinese imports.
An excerpt from Visclosky’s testimony:
“While I normally come before you to discuss steel-related issues, today the
topic of discussion is aluminum extrusions. This issue was initially brought
to my attention by Bonnell Aluminum, which has a plant in Kentland, Ind.,
which is in the First Congressional District of Indiana. According to
Bonnell Aluminum, 47 jobs have been lost at its plant in Kentland due to the
surge of Chinese imports, and 4,478 jobs have been lost nationally in the
aluminum extrusion industry from 2007 to 2009.
“This loss of jobs is unacceptable. We have a duty and obligation to ensure
that American workers can compete on a fair playing field, and these jobs
lost numbers show that we must do more.
“In my hand here I have a copy of the February 25, 2011, China Daily
newspaper that has the headline ‘Fruitful Visit Charts New Course.’ The
article highlighted the recent visit of the President of China Hu Jintao to
the United States and his discussions with President Obama. I encourage you
to put that headline into action by showing the Chinese that their unfair
trade practices will no longer be tolerated, and that it is past time they
change course.
“Last month, President Obama convened his newly created Council on Jobs and
Competitiveness, which includes various business and labor community
representatives. At this meeting he stated that he does not ‘know exactly
where your future customers come from if they don’t have jobs.’ The loss of
47 jobs in the Kentland plant and the loss of jobs in the aluminum extrusion
industry across the nation show the serious challenge our country has to
meet to revitalize and transform our economy. We must do more to preserve
American jobs so that new opportunities and future customers are created,
and you can start that process here by ensuring that our trade laws are
enforced.
“As you are well aware, this past year the Department of Commerce issued its
preliminary determinations in this case, indicating that countervailing
duties had subsidy rates ranging from 6.18 percent to 137.65 percent and
that antidumping duties had margins ranging from 32.04 percent to 33.18
percent.
“As you proceed in your fair, deliberate, and thorough consideration of this
case, I would encourage you to recognize that the livelihood of individuals
across this country and the success of revitalizing our economy are
dependent upon telling the Chinese that our trade laws will not be ignored.
Again, I thank you for your work and appreciate the opportunity to testify
here today.”