Valparaiso University to buy Porter Hospital land

Porter Hospital publicly announced its sale of the Valparaiso Hospital campus to Valparaiso University Monday morning.

The agreement answered the question of what will happen to the property after Porter moves to its new 445,000 sq ft. hospital at the corner of US 49 and US 6 in late 2012.

Valparaiso’s plan is to demolish the majority of the structures on the property to allow for the expansion of campus activities. The idea for the land is to expand the athletic facilities for both intercollegiate and recreational sports and promote health and wellness.

The dollar amounts of the deal were not disclosed.