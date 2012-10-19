USW ratifies ArcelorMittal contract, but Gipson warns members to 'save money'

The United Steelworkers (USW) membership has voted by a solid majority to
ratify a new three-year contract with ArcelorMittal.
Of the 14,061 eligible active members at the company’s 15 facilities in the
U.S., 9,241 cast Yea ballots; 528, Nay. Around 30 percent of the membership
did not vote. Of those who did, 94.3 percent voted to ratify.
Of the 3,380 eligible active members at the Burns Harbor
facility—represented by USW Local 6787—2,558 cast Yea ballots; 223, Nay. The
turnout was better at Burns Harbor, where only about 18 percent did not
vote. Of those who did, 92 percent voted to ratify.
Gipson
Local 6787 President Paul Gipson noted, in a statement released after
deadline on Thursday, that the “final vote reflects the opinion of a
responsible union accepting a fair agreement regarding conditions of
employment for the next three years.”
And he confirmed that members will be receiving their $2,000 signing bonus
within 30 days.
But Gipson also issued warning.
Retiree and active member healthcare, he said—one of the main sticking
points of the negotiations this summer—“raised the ugly face of
ArcelorMittal.” And, Gipson added, “Let’s not forget the management decision
to make irresponsible demands for major economic concessions and the
elimination of our hard-earned rights.”
“ArcelorMittal is a major player involving a substantial bid for Thyssen
Krupp’s modern Alabama steel operations,” Gipson also said. “This has taken
place before the ink is dry on our new basic labor agreement. Maybe he
planned on you and I making this purchase, relieving him from any future
U.S. investments or upgrades of the Burns Harbor facility?”
And, Gipson said, “Management did accomplish one objective in this round of
talks. The long-term relationship between our union and this multinational
giant has been severely damaged. The solidarity that all of you brought to
the table from each respective shop, unit, and department a Burns Harbor,
including our Gary West Plate, enabled your Bargaining Committee to fend off
the most serious attack by and company our union has ever engaged in
bargaining with since 1959.”
“Save your money, three years is not that far away,” Gipson concluded.
“Realize what you have, recognize who wants to take it away from you. . . .
‘Excellent, good, fair?’ Only fair, for many good reasons.”
The Company
“ArcelorMittal is pleased to receive confirmation that our new three-year
collective bargaining agreement with the United Steelworkers has been
ratified,” said Michael Rippey, president and CEO of ArcelorMittal USA.
“While the new contract represents a shared commitment with the Steelworkers
to enhance our competitiveness and create a business that is sustainable
through the ups and downs of the business cycle, we recognize that works
remains in the areas of productivity, employee engagement, and operational
efficiencies if we are to fully achieve our vision for safe, sustainable
steel.”
“We extend our appreciation to our employees, customers, and communities for
their patience and support throughout the negotiation process,” Rippey
added.