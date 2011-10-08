Urschel Laboratories moving HQ from Valparaiso to Coffee Creek Center

It will be the first actual manufacturing facility at Coffee Creek Center.
And the news is huge.
Urschel Laboratories Inc.—the international leader in precision food-cutting
equipment—is moving its worldwide hub from Valparaiso to Chesterton.
Just before deadline today, Urschel announced that it has entered into a
purchase agreement for approximately 160 acres at Coffee Creek Center and
will begin construction of a new corporate campus—including a 350,000 square
foot manufacturing facility—at Coffee Creek Center.
“We are pleased that the 300-plus high-paying jobs are staying in Northwest
Indiana—and equally as important—in Porter County,” President Bob Urschel
said in a statement released at noon. “Chesterton and Coffee Creek Center
are ideally located for our existing employees and the long-term
sustainability of the company.”
The decision to move to Chesterton followed a nationwide search for a new
headquarters and manufacturing location, the statement said. And Urschel
employees were “prominent in the decision to remain in Porter County.”
“Our employees are our greatest asset and this move ensures we have little
or no impact on them or their families,” Urschel said. “I am encouraged that
we will continue to manufacture world-class products that are 100 percent
made in Northwest Indiana.”
“This move, with the assistance of the Indiana Economic Development
Corporation, will enable Urschel to build on its more than 100-year legacy
in Porter County with a state-of-the-art facility, and with the continued
support of the local communities that helped build the company into a global
manufacturing leader,” the statement said.
“As our business continues to grow, we have expanded our current facility 28
times over the past 40 years and this has created some operational
inefficiency,” Vice-president Rick Urschel noted. “This, along with the
limited land at our current facility, dictated that the family investigate
the marketplace.”
“The Town of Chesterton is honored to be the chosen location for this
world-class company’s new corporate headquarters campus and looks forward to
working with the Urschel team,” said Chesterton Town Council Member Jeff
Trout, R-2nd. “This project will continue Urschel Laboratories’ invaluable
presence and contributions to the citizens of Porter County.”
Construction of the new facility is expected to begin in the second quarter
of 2013, with occupancy projected for the spring of 2015.
The Company
Urschel Laboratories traces its origin to William Urschel’s design of the
Gooseberry Snipper in 1910, used to remove stem and blossom ends from
gooseberries, according to the company’s website.
“The Gooseberry Snipper was a grand mechanical triumph that signaled the
start of a small company in Valparaiso, Ind., that would later become
Urschel Laboratories Inc., known worldwide for precision-engineered size
reduction equipment,” the company says.
William Urschel “continued to experiment with new ideas and invented many
revolutionary machines for the food industry,” the company says. “Because of
this extensive research and development, the company took on the name
‘laboratory.’ The company, to this day, is still owned and operated by
direct descendants of William Urschel, and we retain the name Urschel
Laboratories because of a commitment to continuous development of
food-processing machines, the improvement of existing Urschel machines, and
the development of innovative solutions to size-reduction applications.”
Urschel offers over 50 different modes of food processing equipment,
including high-capacity slicers, dicers, shredders, milling equipment, and
other food cutting machinery, while worldwide it develops processing
solutions in the industries of fruits and vegetables, dairy, meat and
poultry, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and other fields
requiring precision size reduction equipment.
Urschel International Limited, a subsidiary of Urschel Laboratories, has 10
branches in Europe and is headquartered in Leicester, UK. Urschel Pacific
Asia comprises a series of direct offices of Urschel Laboratories across
Asia and is headquartered in Singapore.