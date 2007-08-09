It’s making more and more sense for frequent users of the Indiana Toll Road
to get themselves an I-Zoom account.
At midnight tonight—Thursday, July 1—the Indiana Toll Road (ITR) concession
will raise the toll for all two-axle motorists not equipped with electronic
tolling devices by 0.5 cents per mile: from $8 for the entire 157-mile trip
across the Toll Road to $8.80.
The toll for heavy vehicles, meanwhile, will increase by 2.4 cents per mile:
from $32 for the whole trip to $35.20.
I-Zoom users, however, will see no increase at all and in fact their toll
for the 157 miles remains unchanged since before ITR took over the
management of the Toll Road: $4.65.
In fact, under the concession contract, motorists with I-Zoom and other
electronic tolling devices will pay that same $4.65 through 2016.
All other motorists, though, can expect an annual increase in the toll every
July 1 through the lifetime of the contract, ITR spokesperson Amber Scott
told the Chesterton Tribune today.
Prior to the lease, Scott said, the State of Indiana had not increased tolls
since 1985, so that by the time ITR was granted the concession “maintenance
and the road had suffered.” Now—through 2081, when the lease expires—ITR is
permitted an annual hike according to this formula: either 2 percent of the
current toll or the year-over-year increase in the federal Gross Domestic
Product, whichever is greater.
Scott said that the annual “catch-up” hikes are necessary to improve Toll
Road infrastructure.