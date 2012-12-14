Tech contractor to expand business in Burns Harbor

Indiana Flame Service (IFS), a technology services contractor, is announcing plans to expand its operations in Burns Harbor and create up to 24 new jobs by 2015, the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) said in a statement released today.

IFS will invest $14 million to upgrade technology and equipment at its Burns Harbor and Gary operations. In addition, IFS plans to relocate a portion of its research and development from Fresse Sur Moselle, France, to Burns Harbor, the statement said.

“Indiana has worked hard to create a competitive business climate that encourages companies to invest in the Hoosier State," said Dan Hasler, Indiana Secretary of Commerce and IEDC CEO. “The decision by IFS to grow its business in Northwest Indiana is yet another sign that our efforts are paying off and creating jobs for hard working Hoosiers.”

“We are grateful to the state of Indiana for assisting us in our plans to further educate our workforce and support our expansion plans,” IFS Director Eliot Weiner said. “We are proud to be a part of the vibrant and growing business community and look forward to many more years of providing job opportunities for area residents.”

“The Town of Burns Harbor is glad to have IFS investing in our area," said Town Council Member Jeff Freeze. “The creation of local job opportunities is exciting and we look forward to being a good partner in helping IFS achieve their corporate goals. This kind of economic development is possible because of a good business environment here in Indiana.”

Founded in 2003 as a subsidiary of Edw. C. Levy Co., IFS designs and installs patented steel slab cutting and conditioning equipment for the automotive, manufacturing, green energy, and military sectors. The company, which employs 42 Hoosiers at its five facilities in Gary and Burns Harbor, plans to begin hiring additional maintenance and production associates in Burns Harbor next year.

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation offered Indiana Flame Service up to $240,000 in training grants based on the company's training and job creation plans. These incentives are performance-based, meaning until Hoosiers are hired, the company is not eligible to claim incentives. The Town of Burns Harbor will also consider additional property tax abatement at the request of the Duneland Economic Development Company.

“The IEDC oversees programs enacted by the General Assembly including tax credits, workforce training grants, and public infrastructure assistance,” the statement said. “All tax credits are performance-based. Therefore, companies must first invest in Indiana through job creation or capital investment before incentives are paid. A company who does not meet its full projections only receives a percentage of the incentives proportional to its actual investment.”

For more information about IEDC, visit www.iedc.in.gov

Posted 12/14/2012