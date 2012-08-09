Steelworkers announce new deal with ArcelorMittal

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The United Steelworkers and ArcelorMittal
USA announced on Saturday a tentative agreement on a new three-year
contract covering nearly 14,000 workers in eight states.
The union told
members in an update posted on its website that they would be getting more
details before a ratification vote, including dates and locations of
informational meetings. A date for a ratification vote has not yet been
set.
Officials said
the current contract, which expired Sept. 1, would be extended pending
ratification.
The contract
covers employees at 15 ArcelorMittal USA's flat carbon, long carbon and
iron ore mining locations in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, Illinois,
Indiana, Minnesota, Louisiana and South Carolina.
ArcelorMittal
confirmed the tentative contract Saturday afternoon but provided no
details. Company president and CEO Michael Rippey said in a statement that
officials were pleased "to have reached a fair and equitable outcome
without disruption to our business operations."
The union told
members that retiree health care was one of the most important issues
going into negotiations, and officials believe they have negotiated a
framework that will protect both current and future retirees. The union
said it won wage increases and improved health care, rejected management's
calls for a two-tier wage and pension system and maintained seniority
rights and protections against the use of outside contractors.
"Our members'
solidarity enabled us to fend off these serious attacks by the company,"
United Steelworkers District 7 Director Jim Robinson said in a statement.
"This contract puts us in good strategic position to succeed in the
future."
The United
Steelworkers announced last weekend a tentative agreement with U.S. Steel
on a three-year contract covering more than 16,000 workers at domestic
facilities.
Union
negotiators are slated to resume talks next month with Cliffs Natural
Resources on a pact covering about 2,400 workers at factories in Minnesota
and Michigan.