Steel Caucus hearing: Markets better but jobs still in jeopardy

The ways and means of preserving and creating steelworker jobs was the focus
of a hearing on Thursday held by the Congressional Steel Caucus, chaired by
U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-1st.
“It goes without saying that the last year was a very difficult one for
steelworkers and the domestic steel industry,” Visclosky said in a statement
released following the hearing. “However, most indicators suggest that times
are changing and, while I do not want to overstate the consequence of any
action taken by this Caucus or by Congress, I believe that the Buy American
provision we added to the Recovery Act, coupled with the investments in
infrastructure made by the Recovery Act, have helped increase demand for
American steel, increased production in American steel mills, and improved
the employment picture for American steelworkers.”
Witnesses at the hearing focused their testimony on immediate and long-term
concerns that impact steelworker jobs and the strength of the industry.
“Although the state of the industry is somewhat improved over where it was a
year ago, there remain serious challenges that pose threats to its recovery
and revival,” the statement said.
“Witnesses urged greater action to enforce trade mechanisms and level the
playing field with international competitors, especially with regard to
Chinese dumping, currency manipulation, and illegal steel industry
subsidies,” the statement said. “They also addressed the need to invest in
America’s physical infrastructure with adherence to Buy America principles,
and to seek climate change and energy policies that meet the nation’s
environmental needs while guaranteeing the steel industry’s international
competitiveness.”
Over the last year, the Steel Caucus has spearheaded initiatives in these
issues and more. “With regard to infrastructure and manufacturing, they
introduced the American Steel First Act, added the Buy America provision to
the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act, and have advocated for surface
transportation reauthorization legislation,” the statement said. “On trade,
they introduced the Currency Reform and Fair Trade Act, testified numerous
times before the International Trade Commission, and petitioned the
Administration and congressional leadership on trade concerns.”
In “energy and climate change policy, members of the Steel Caucus worked to
include allowances and border adjustment provisions in the House-passed
climate change legislation that help defend the industry’s international
competitiveness,” the statement added. “Today, the Steel Caucus pledged to
redouble these efforts to pursue the preservation and creation of
steelworker jobs and ensure the industry’s sustained recovery and vitality.”
“There is certainly more work to be done, and I remain seriously concerned
about ongoing issues such as international competitiveness, particularly
with an eye toward China, and the impact climate change policy would have on
the American steel industry,” Visclosky said. “I believe that ensuring the
vitality of the American steel industry is critical to maintaining our
manufacturing base and the Caucus will remain focused on that goal.”
Excerpts from
Witness Testimony
•Tim Conway,
international vice-president of the United Steelworkers: “Unless and until
we change course dramatically to adopt an aggressive manufacturing policy
with strong domestic content rules as the norm for all infrastructure
projects, the decimation of manufacturing will continue and we will not
capture the green manufacturing necessary for our nation to compete
successfully in the 21st century or to provide the good green jobs of the
future for working Americans. We must also get tough on trade to ensure that
we do not continue to hemorrhage jobs and capacity due to unfair trade
practices like currency manipulation.”
•John Surma,
chair and CEO of U.S. Steel Corporation: “I will conclude my thoughts on
energy policy by underscoring the need for Congress to devise a coherent
energy message that sends consistent signals on carbon emissions without
jeopardizing industrial competitiveness, avoids near term action that
creates winners and losers based on industry or geography, and provides
adequate resources to invest in technology solutions for the long haul.”
•Jim Wainscott,
chair, president, and CEO of AK Steel Corporation: “Today, I am pleased to
report that business conditions are somewhat improved. A number of our
member companies have recalled laid-off employees, re-lit blast furnaces and
resumed production at idled plants.”
Posted 3/26/2010