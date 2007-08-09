Steel Caucus has hearing on state of the industry

Congressional Steel Caucus Chair Tim Murphy, R-Pa., and Vice Chair Pete Visclosky, D-1st, convened a hearing on Wednesday focused on the current state of the steel industry.

The Caucus heard from steel industry leaders and discussed the impact of Chinese trade practices as well as proposals to promote steel production and job creation in the U.S.

Witnesses included representatives from U.S. Steel Corporation, Cliffs Natural Resources, Nucor, ArcelorMittal USA, Steel Dynamics Inc., TMK IPSCO, and the United Steelworkers.

“I am deeply appreciative to all those who attended today’s hearing to talk about the issues confronting the steel industry and its workers,” Visclosky said in a statement released on Thursday. “Testimony at the hearing reaffirmed what the Steel Caucus has advocated for some time now: that we need to level the playing field for American manufacturing and defend our workers from currency manipulators and subsidizers, as well as invest in our infrastructure with American made steel. Strengthening American manufacturing and returning to making things in America is not only the best source of job creation and economic recovery, it is the only viable option. Every lost moment means a lost job, which is why I will continue to do all I can in the fight to protect American steel and American jobs.”

A recurring theme during testimony in today’s hearing was the need to invest in rebuilding our nation’s crumbling infrastructure, which would help boost the steel industry’s recovery and put more Americans back to work.

Visclosky and Murphy “have a long history of supporting the American steel industry,” the statement said. “Most recently, they introduced the American Steel First Act (H.R. 1703), to require the Department of Defense, the Department of Transportation, and the Department of Homeland security to use only steel and iron made in America in any of their departments’ construction and repair projects. In the 111th Congress, the Chairman and Vice Chairman were instrumental in ensuring Buy America provisions were added to major infrastructure funding bills.”

The Congressional Steel Caucus is a bipartisan group of 100 members of Congress representing districts with steel manufacturers and the domestic steel supply chain. Through legislation, roundtable discussions, and hearings, the Steel Caucus focuses on the needs of the steel industry and what it takes to level the playing field for employers and preserve American jobs.