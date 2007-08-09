Steel Caucus has hearing on state of the industry

Congressional Steel Caucus Chair Tim Murphy, R-Pa., and Vice Chair Pete
Visclosky, D-1st, convened a hearing on Wednesday focused on the current
state of the steel industry.
The Caucus heard from steel industry leaders and discussed the impact of
Chinese trade practices as well as proposals to promote steel production and
job creation in the U.S.
Witnesses included representatives from U.S. Steel Corporation, Cliffs
Natural Resources, Nucor, ArcelorMittal USA, Steel Dynamics Inc., TMK IPSCO,
and the United Steelworkers.
“I am deeply appreciative to all those who attended today’s hearing to talk
about the issues confronting the steel industry and its workers,” Visclosky
said in a statement released on Thursday. “Testimony at the hearing
reaffirmed what the Steel Caucus has advocated for some time now: that we
need to level the playing field for American manufacturing and defend our
workers from currency manipulators and subsidizers, as well as invest in our
infrastructure with American made steel. Strengthening American
manufacturing and returning to making things in America is not only the best
source of job creation and economic recovery, it is the only viable option.
Every lost moment means a lost job, which is why I will continue to do all I
can in the fight to protect American steel and American jobs.”
A recurring theme during testimony in today’s hearing was the need to invest
in rebuilding our nation’s crumbling infrastructure, which would help boost
the steel industry’s recovery and put more Americans back to work.
Visclosky and Murphy “have a long history of supporting the American steel
industry,” the statement said. “Most recently, they introduced the American
Steel First Act (H.R. 1703), to require the Department of Defense, the
Department of Transportation, and the Department of Homeland security to use
only steel and iron made in America in any of their departments’
construction and repair projects. In the 111th Congress, the Chairman and
Vice Chairman were instrumental in ensuring Buy America provisions were
added to major infrastructure funding bills.”
The Congressional Steel Caucus is a bipartisan group of 100 members of
Congress representing districts with steel manufacturers and the domestic
steel supply chain. Through legislation, roundtable discussions, and
hearings, the Steel Caucus focuses on the needs of the steel industry and
what it takes to level the playing field for employers and preserve American
jobs.