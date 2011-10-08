State jobless rate steady but unemployment spikes locally

Indiana’s jobless rate held steady in November at 8.0 percent, the same as in October, the Indiana Department of Workforce Development said in a statement released on Friday.

“Unemployment in the Hoosier State remains lower than all surrounding states, with the exception of Ohio, and slightly above the national rate,” DWD said.

“While Indiana has experienced one of the strongest periods of job growth in more than a decade over the past year, private sector jobs contracted by 9,800 in November, mainly due to losses in the seasonally-volatile construction industry,” DWD added.

“While November’s news is not characteristic of what Indiana has experienced lately, we continue to significantly outpace the national average of job growth over the past year,” said DWD Commissioner Scott B. Sanders. “Even taking into account last month’s losses, the Hoosier State has still added more than 52,000 jobs since November of 2011 and nearly 144,000 since July 2009, the low point of employment during the most recent recession.”

Sanders also noted initial claims for unemployment insurance in 2012 have been lower than any other period since 2005.

Employment sectors in Indiana which continue to exceed the national rate of growth over the past year include manufacturing (4.7 percent versus 1.5 percent); leisure and hospitality (3.6 percent versus 2.3 percent); trade, transportation and utilities (2.7 percent versus 1.6 percent); and private educational and health services (2.1 percent versus 2.0 percent).

Sectors showing gains in November include leisure and hospitality (+5,200); manufacturing (+3,100); and trade, transportation and utilities (+2,200).

Sectors showing declines in November were professional and business services (-1,500); and financial activities (-1,100).

Total non-farm employment increased in November (+5,000).

Regionally, Locally

If the state’s unemployment rate remained unchanged in November, the seasonally unadjusted rates in Northwest Indiana absolutely spiked.

In Porter County the unemployment rate in November rose by nearly a full point, to 7.7 percent from 6.9 percent in October (7.3 percent in November 2011). Throughout the county, 6,245 people were looking for work in November, an increase of 10 percent over October (an increase of 3.4 percent since November 2011).

In Lake County the unemployment rate in November rose to 9.4 percent, from 8.7 percent in October (9.5 percent in November 2011). In LaPorte County the unemployment rate in November grew to 9.7 percent, from 8.9 percent in October (9.8 percent in November 2011).

In Chesterton the unemployment rate in November catapulted by more than a point and a half, to 7.7 percent from 6.1 percent in October (7.1 percent in November 2011). A total of 499 people were looking for work in November, an increase of 27.6 percent over October (an increase of 6.4 percent since November 2011).

In Valparaiso the unemployment rate in November rose to 7.2 percent, from 6.4 percent in October (7.1 percent in November 2011). A total of 1,133 people was looking for work in November, an increase of 11.5 percent over October (a decrease of 1 percent since November 2011).

In Portage the unemployment rate in November grew to 9.4 percent, from 8.8 percent in October (8.6 percent in November 2011). A total of 1,655 people was looking for work in November, an increase of 4.8 percent over October (an increase of 6.2 percent since November 2011).

Unemployment rates elsewhere in November:

•In Gary the rate rose to 13.2 percent, from 12.7 percent in October (14.9 percent in November 2011).

•In East Chicago the rate increased marginally, to 12.5 percent from 12.4 percent in October (12.3 percent in November 2011).

•In Hammond the rate grew to 9.9 percent, from 9.3 percent in October (10.2 percent in November 2011).

•In Michigan City the rate rose to 11.1 percent, from 10.9 percent in October (10.5 percent in November 2011).

•In LaPorte the rate grew to 10 percent, from 9.1 percent in October (11.1 percent in November 2011).

Alternative Measures

The official national unemployment rate in November was 7.7 percent, down from 7.9 percent in October (8.2 percent in November 2011).

However—according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics—if “discouraged workers,” all other “marginally attached workers,” and “total employed part-time for economic reasons” are included in the tally, the unofficial unemployment rate in November was 14.4 percent, down from 14.6 percent in October (15 percent in November 2011).

“Marginally attached workers” are those “who indicate that they want a job, have looked for work in the last 12 months (or since the last time they worked, if they worked in the last 12 months), and are available for work.”

“Discouraged workers” are not currently looking for several reasons, including their belief that no job is available for them in their line or in their area.

“Persons employed part-time for economic reasons” are those “who want and are available for full-time work but have had to settle for a part-time schedule.”