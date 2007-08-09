State AG has tips on curbing cell phone spam

Indiana Attorney General Greg Zoeller is offering advice to curb annoying, costly spam to your cell phone and is also warning that responding to unsolicited messages could make you vulnerable to scams.

Once you receive an unwanted text determine whether it originated from the Internet, short codes, or other wireless numbers: this will help you to report it to your provider or stop it from happening again. Many wireless services have options which can help you block or report unwanted text messages:

•AT&T customers can login at www.attwireless.com

and click on “Message Preferences” to set text, short code, and email-to-text blocking options. To report unwanted texts forward the message to 7726 (SPAM).

•Sprint customers can login at www.sprint.com

and click on “My Preferences.” Under “Limits and Permissions” select “Block Texts” and follow the steps or contact customer service.

•T-Mobile consumers can login at www.t-mobile.com

and click on the “Connect and Share.” Under “Configure Email” click on “Create Email Filters” and follow the steps. To report unwanted texts forward the message to 7726 (SPAM).

•Verizon Wireless consumers can login at www.verizonwireless.com

and click on “My Services.” Choose “Verizon Safeguards” and select “Spam Controls” and then “Internet Spam Blocking.”

Hoosiers who receive unwanted text messages and whose cell phone numbers are on the Indiana Do-Not-Call list can file a complaint with the Attorney General’s Office by visiting www.indianaconsumer.com

or by calling (888) 834-9969.