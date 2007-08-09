State AG has tips on curbing cell phone spam

Indiana Attorney General Greg Zoeller is offering advice to curb annoying,
costly spam to your cell phone and is also warning that responding to
unsolicited messages could make you vulnerable to scams.
Once you receive
an unwanted text determine whether it originated from the Internet, short
codes, or other wireless numbers: this will help you to report it to your
provider or stop it from happening again. Many wireless services have
options which can help you block or report unwanted text messages:
•AT&T customers
can login at www.attwireless.com
and click on
“Message Preferences” to set text, short code, and email-to-text blocking
options. To report unwanted texts forward the message to 7726 (SPAM).
•Sprint
customers can login at www.sprint.com
and click on “My
Preferences.” Under “Limits and Permissions” select “Block Texts” and follow
the steps or contact customer service.
•T-Mobile
consumers can login at www.t-mobile.com
and click on the
“Connect and Share.” Under “Configure Email” click on “Create Email Filters”
and follow the steps. To report unwanted texts forward the message to 7726
(SPAM).
•Verizon
Wireless consumers can login at
www.verizonwireless.com
and click on “My
Services.” Choose “Verizon Safeguards” and select “Spam Controls” and then
“Internet Spam Blocking.”
Hoosiers who
receive unwanted text messages and whose cell phone numbers are on the
Indiana Do-Not-Call list can file a complaint with the Attorney General’s
Office by visiting
www.indianaconsumer.com
or by calling
(888) 834-9969.