Spring is really here: First load of imported steel arrives at Port of Indiana

The Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor opened its 40th shipping season today with the arrival of the first international vessel: the Iryda.

For 40 years, this Great Lakes port has provided an international connection for local businesses to reach world markets, the Ports of Indiana said in a statement released today. The first ship signifies the start of the shipping season, the arrival of vital materials for local business, and the start of another work season for longshoremen, crane operators, truckers and businesses that depend on the port.

The Iryda was built in 1999 in Chiba, Japan, located on Tokyo Bay, and is bringing roughly 9,000 tons of steel coils to the port from Ijmuiden, Holland.

The ship made a stop in Cleveland on its way to Burns Harbor, will continue to Milwaukee, and then be reloaded in Duluth, Minn., before heading back across the Atlantic Ocean. Flagged for the Republic of Cyprus, the Iryda is manned by a crew from Poland and Capt. Andrzej Kazmierski. The ship visited the port twice during the 2009 season.

Since 1970, the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor has grown from a single tenant to the 29 companies that call the port home today. The port now handles more ocean-going cargo than any other U.S. Great Lakes port and 15 percent of U.S. steel trade with Europe.

“These past 40 years have been a time of dynamic growth for the Ports of Indiana, and as the first of Indiana’s three ports, Burns Harbor is a shining example that our state is not landlocked,” said Ports of Indiana CEO Rich Cooper. “Indiana is just one of a few interior states that has direct connections to two global trade corridors via the Gulf of Mexico and Atlantic Ocean, and those corridors play a vital role in our state’s economy.”

The Ports of Indiana is a statewide port authority that operates a system of three ports on the Ohio River and Lake Michigan. More than 60 companies operate at Indiana’s ports. The Ports of Indiana manages approximately 2,600 acres of property along the Ohio River and Lake Michigan, with 800 additional acres available for future development.

Posted 4/9/2010