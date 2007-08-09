Solar power company moving headquarters to Portage

PORTAGE, Ind. (AP) — A solar technology company is moving its North American headquarters from Michigan to northwest Indiana.

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. said Thursday that Fronius USA will relocate in Portage, where it plans to lease 400,000 square feet of manufacturing space and create up to 512 jobs by 2016.

The state plans to provide up to $4.2 million in tax credits based on the company’s job creation plan. The Austria-based company plans to invest more than $26 million in the Portage plant, which officials said would help the company meet global demand for solar electronic inverters.

The company has more than 4,000 employees worldwide and specializes in battery charging systems, welding technology and solar electronics. It opened its Brighton, Mich., site in 2002.