Solar power company moving headquarters to Portage

PORTAGE, Ind. (AP) — A solar technology company is moving its North American
headquarters from Michigan to northwest Indiana.
The Indiana Economic Development Corp. said Thursday that Fronius USA will
relocate in Portage, where it plans to lease 400,000 square feet of
manufacturing space and create up to 512 jobs by 2016.
The state plans to provide up to $4.2 million in tax credits based on the
company’s job creation plan. The Austria-based company plans to invest more
than $26 million in the Portage plant, which officials said would help the
company meet global demand for solar electronic inverters.
The company has more than 4,000 employees worldwide and specializes in
battery charging systems, welding technology and solar electronics. It
opened its Brighton, Mich., site in 2002.