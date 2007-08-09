One of the country’s fastest growing companies is opening a state-of-the-art
slag processing and distribution facility at the Port of Indiana.
Phoenix Services
recently signed a multi-year contract with ArcelorMittal to provide slag and
processing services for the company’s Burns Harbor facility, the Ports of
Indiana said in a statement released on Tuesday.
Phoenix has
opened a 13-acre distribution facility at the port and is installing
processing equipment at various locations throughout the ArcelorMittal
complex.
“We are in the
process of installing the most technologically advanced slag processing
plant in the world,” Phoenix President Doug Lane said. “We plan to produce
the highest quality aggregates in the industry at production rates far
exceeding other competitive operations. We are very pleased to be selected
as the slag contractor for ArcelorMittal and are also pleased to be working
with the Port of Indiana to facilitate our operations.”
Lane founded
Phoenix in 2006 and headquartered it in Kennett Square, Pa. The company now
has 25 facilities located in the U.S., Europe, and South Africa and nearly
1,000 employees domestically. The company is creating roughly 80 jobs
between the port facility and operations within the ArcelorMittal mill.
Phoenix will dig
the ArcelorMittal blast furnace pits to recover scrap iron and slag—a
byproduct of iron- and steel-making—and will process the slag into aggregate
for use in local road construction projects. Slag can also be used in
general construction, ice control, railroad ballast and improving water and
soil quality. ArcelorMittal will reuse the recovered iron and Phoenix will
distribute aggregates from the port by truck for local construction and by
barge to manufacturing facilities around the country.
“Phoenix
Services is a world-class company and we are proud to have them at the
port,” said Ports of Indiana CEO Rich Cooper. “Phoenix is making major
investments into state-of-the-art processing equipment here. The company's
overall growth in the last five years is most impressive.”
The Port of
Indiana is now home to 30 companies—16 of them steel-related firms—which
benefit from the facility's multi-modal connections, specialized services,
and foreign-trade zone status. The 600-acre port handled more than 2 million
tons of cargo in 2011 via international ships, lake vessels, and river
barges. Ratner Steel Supply Co. recently announced plans to locate a new
steel-processing facility at the port, creating up to 30 new jobs by 2015.
Posted 4/25/2012