The United Steelworkers (USW) is saying that a report by the Economic Policy
Institute (EPI) citing 2.8 million job losses in the past decade is an
“alarming confirmation” of the growing trade deficit-impact on American
workers since China’s ascension to the World Trade Organization (WTO) in
2001.
“We need to aggressively enforce U.S. trade laws, and we must make the
development of good jobs our highest priority issue for every member of
Congress and every candidate for public office, including those campaigning
to be president,” USW International President Leo Gerard said in a statement
released on Tuesday. “High unemployment, much of it caused by the loss of
manufacturing jobs nationwide, requires immediate urgent action, including
further action on China’s manipulation of its currency.”
According to the EPI report, the growing U.S. trade deficit with China has
cost jobs in every one of the nation’s congressional districts, including
the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. Between 2001 and 2010, the
computer and electronic parts industry was hit the hardest, the report
finds, as more than 909,400 jobs were displaced. The rapidly growing number
of imports of computer and electronic parts, including semiconductors and
audio-video equipment, accounted for more than 44 percent of the $194
billion increase in the U.S. trade deficit with China during that time.
The report also cites illegal currency manipulation as a major cause of the
rapidly growing U.S. trade deficit with China. “Unlike other currencies, the
Chinese Yuan does not fluctuate freely against the dollar, but is
artificially pegged in order to boost China’s exports to us and harm our
ability to export to their consumers.” the statement said.
USW members have been calling on their congressional members to support
bills to address the China currency issue,” Gerard said. “The Chinese Yuan
is more undervalued today than it was a year ago, making U.S. exports to
them more costly, while their imports unfairly compete with our manufactured
products”
If President Obama won’t name China a currency manipulator, Gerard added,
then Congress will have no choice but to pass legislation holding the
Chinese accountable.
The 10 states suffering the biggest net losses were California (454,600
jobs), Texas (232,800), New York (161,400), Illinois (118,200), Florida
(114,400), North Carolina (107,800), Pennsylvania (106,900), Ohio (103,500),
Massachusetts (88,600) and Georgia (87,700). These losses comprise more than
2.2 percent of total employment, the statement said.
“Global trade in advanced technology products—often discussed as a source of
comparative advantage for the United States—is instead dominated by China,”
the report concludes.
“A total of 453,100 jobs was lost or displaced from 2008 to 2010 alone—even
though imports from China and the rest of world collapsed in 2009 during the
height of the global financial crisis,” the statement said. “In fact, the
report notes the U.S. trade deficit with China increased $8 billion during
the great recession, despite a collapse in world trade at that time.”
The report cited other industrial sectors hit hard due to the growth in the
trade deficit with China between 2001 and 2010, including apparel and
accessories (178,700 jobs), textile fabrics and products (92,300),
fabricated metal products (123,900), plastic and rubber products (62,000),
motor vehicles and parts (49,300), and miscellaneous manufactured goods
(119,700).
“China’s currency manipulation, state-owned enterprises, heavy industrial
subsidies, intellectual property theft and piracy, indigenous innovation
policies, rare earth mineral export restrictions, and other trade-distorting
practices have caused China’s share of the total U.S. non-oil goods trade
deficit to soar from 69.6 percent in 2008 to 78.3 percent in 2010,” the
statement said.
“Unless China raises the real value of the Yuan by at least 28.5 percent and
eliminates other trade distortions, the U.S. trade deficit and job losses
will continue to grow rapidly,” the report states.