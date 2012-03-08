MADISON, Wis.
(AP) — A rare combination of troubles is driving up gas prices in the
Great Lakes region.
GasBuddy.com
petroleum analyst Patrick DeHaan said Friday that several Great Lakes
states have seen prices surge about 40 cents per gallon in the last week.
That follows a pipeline rupture and shutdown in Wisconsin and equipment
problems at refineries in Indiana and Illinois.
Illinois has
experienced the biggest price jump, from a statewide average of $3.61 a
week ago to $4.05 on Friday.
DeHaan says
the confluence of incidents is unusual and has created fears of a shortage
that has spooked the gas market. But he says it typically takes only a
week or so to make refinery repairs, and prices should begin to drop
during the next few weeks.