Q & A: What makes gas prices rise and fall?

NEW YORK (AP) — Watching the numbers on the gas pump tick ever higher can
boil the blood and lead the mind to wonder: Why are gasoline prices so high?
Many stand accused, including oil companies, the president, Congress,
speculators on Wall Street and worries that the earth is running out of oil.
The reality, economists say, is fairly simple, but it isn’t very satisfying
for a driver looking for someone to blame for his $75 fill-up. Last year
retail gasoline prices averaged higher than ever, and it hasn’t gotten any
better this year. The nationwide average retail price of gasoline is $3.87
per gallon, the highest ever for this time of year. Seven states and the
District of Columbia are paying more than $4 per gallon on average.
Q: What determines the price of gasoline?
A: Mainly, it’s the price of crude oil, which is used to make gasoline. Oil
is a global commodity, traded on exchanges around the world. The main U.S.
oil benchmark has averaged $103 per barrel this year. The oil used to make
gasoline at many U.S. coastal refineries has averaged $117 per barrel.
Oil prices have been high in recent months because global oil demand is
expected to reach a record this year as the developing nations of Asia,
Latin America and the Middle East increase their need for oil. There have
also been minor supply disruptions in South Sudan, Syria and Nigeria. And
oil prices have been pushed higher by traders worried that nuclear tensions
with Iran could lead to more dramatic supply disruptions. Iran is the
world’s third largest exporter.
Q: How are gasoline prices set?
A: When an oil producer sells to a refiner, they generally agree to a price
set on an exchange such as the New York Mercantile Exchange. After the oil
is refined into gasoline, it is sold by the refiner to a distributor, again
pegged to the price of wholesale gasoline on an exchange.
Finally, gas station owners set their own prices based on how much they paid
for their last shipment, how much they will have to pay for their next
shipment, and, perhaps most importantly, how much their competitor is
charging. Gas stations make very little profit on the sale of gasoline. They
want to lure drivers into their convenience stores to buy coffee and soda.
Oil companies and refiners have to accept whatever price the market settles
on — it has no relation to their cost of doing business. When oil prices are
high, oil companies make a lot of money, but they can’t force the price of
oil up.
Q: Are oil prices manipulated by speculators on Wall Street?
A: Investment in oil futures contracts by pension funds, mutual funds, hedge
funds, exchange traded funds and other investors who aren’t going to
actually use oil has risen dramatically in the last decade. Much of this
money is betting that oil prices will rise. It is possible that this has
inflated the price of oil — and therefore gasoline — somewhat. But investors
can also bet that prices will go down, and they do. Studies of the effects
of speculation on oil markets suggest that it probably increases volatility,
but that it doesn’t have a major effect on average prices.
Q: Are politicians to blame for high prices?
A: Politicians can’t do much to affect gasoline prices, the market for oil
is global. Allowing increased drilling in the U.S. would contribute only
small amounts of oil to world supply, not nearly enough to affect prices.
The Associated Press conducted a statistical analysis of 36 years of monthly
inflation-adjusted gasoline prices and U.S. domestic oil production and
found no statistical correlation between oil that comes out of U.S. wells
and the price at the pump. Over the last three years, domestic oil
production has risen and gasoline prices rose sharply. In the 1990s, U.S.
production fell dramatically, and prices did too.
Releasing oil from emergency supplies held in the Strategic Petroleum
Reserve could lead to a temporary dip in prices, but the market might
instead take it as a signal that there is even less oil supply in the world
than thought, and bid prices higher. Any price relief from a release of
reserves would be temporary.
Politicians can, however, help reduce the total amount drivers pay at the
pump. They could lower gasoline taxes and they can help get more fuel
efficient cars into showrooms by mandating fuel economy improvements or
subsidizing the cost of alternative-fueled vehicles. The first new fuel
economy standards since 1990 are just now going into effect. Last summer the
Obama Administration and automakers agreed to toughen standards further in
2016.
The U.S. fleet is now more fuel efficient than ever, and gasoline demand in
the U.S. has fallen for 52 straight weeks. The U.S. is never again expected
to consume as much gasoline as it did in 2006. That means that while drivers
are paying more than they used to, they would have been paying much more if
they consumed as much as they did in the middle of the last decade.
Q: Are prices high because the world is running out of oil?
A: Not yet. Prices are high because there’s not a lot of oil that can be
quickly and easily brought to market to meet market demand or potential
supply disruptions from natural disasters or political turmoil. Like most
commodities, the need for oil is so great that people will pay almost
anything, in the short term, to get their hands on what might be the last
available barrel at any given moment.
But substantial new reserves of oil have been found in shale formations in
the United States, in the deep waters of the Atlantic off of Africa and
South America, and on the east coast of Africa. Canada has enormous
reserves, and production is growing fast there, and the Arctic, which is
largely unexplored, is thought to have 25 percent of the world’s known
reserves.
All of this oil, however is hard to get and expensive to produce. That leads
analysts to believe that oil will never stay much below $60 a barrel for an
extended period of time again. As soon as oil prices fall, producers will
stop developing this expensive oil until demand, and high prices, return.
Current high prices have fueled a boom in oil exploration that is sure to
bring more oil to the market in the coming years. But it is not here yet, so
for now, pump prices — and frustration — are expected to remain high.
