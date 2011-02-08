WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate emphatically passed emergency
legislation Tuesday to avoid a first-ever government default, rushing the
legislation to President Barack Obama for his signature just hours before
the deadline. The vote was 74-26.
Obama signed
the bill little more than an hour later.
Tuesday's vote
capped an extraordinarily difficult Washington battle pitting tea party
Republican forces in the House against Obama and Democrats controlling the
Senate. The resulting compromise paired an essential increase in the
government's borrowing cap with promises of more than $2 trillion of
budget cuts over the next decade.
"It's an
important first step to ensuring that as a nation we live within our
means," Obama said after the vote. "This is, however, just the first step.
This compromise requires that both parties work together on a larger plan
to cut the deficit."
Much of the
measure, which the House passed Monday night, was negotiated on terms set
by House Speaker John Boehner, including a demand that any increase in the
nation's borrowing cap be matched by spending cuts. But the legislation
also meets demands made by Obama, including debt-limit increases large
enough to keep the government funded into 2013 and curbs on growth of the
Pentagon budget.
"We've had to
settle for less than we wanted, but what we've achieved is in no way
insignificant," said Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky. "But I
think it was the view of those in my party that we'd try to get as much
spending cuts as we could from a government we didn't control. And that's
what we've done with this bipartisan agreement."
Many
supporters of the legislation lamented what they saw as flaws and the
intense partisanship from which it was forged. In the end, it was a
lowest-common-denominators approach that puts off tough decisions on tax
increases and cuts to entitlement programs like Medicare.
"What troubles
me about it is that the bipartisan compromise also represents a kind of
bipartisan agreement by each party to yield to the other party's most
politically and ideologically sensitive priority," said Joseph Lieberman,
I-Conn. "In the case of Democrats, it's to protect entitlement spending.
... In the case of Republicans, it's to not raise taxes."
The measure
would provide an immediate $400 billion increase in the $14.3 trillion
U.S. borrowing cap, with $500 billion more assured this fall. That $900
billion would be matched by cuts to agency budgets over the next 10 years.
The Senate
vote was never in doubt after Majority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., and
McConnell signed on. But like Monday's House vote, defections came from
liberal Democrats unhappy that Obama gave too much ground in the talks, as
well as from conservative Republicans who said the measure would barely
dent deficits that require the government to borrow more than 40 cents of
every dollar it spends.
"This is a
time for us to make tough choices as compared to kick the can down the
road one more time," said freshman GOP Sen. Jerry Moran of Kansas.
The measure
sets up a fall drama that promises to again test the ability of Obama and
Republicans to work cooperatively. It establishes a special bipartisan
committee to draft legislation to find up to $1.5 trillion more in deficit
cuts for a vote later this year. They're likely to come from such programs
as federal retirement benefits, farm subsidies, Medicare and Medicaid. The
savings would be matched by a further increase in the borrowing cap.
There's no
guarantee the committee, to be evenly split between the warring parties,
will agree on such legislation. But there are powerful incentives to do so
because more budget gridlock would trigger a crippling round of automatic
cuts across much of the budget, including Pentagon coffers.
And questions
linger about the effect the grueling political free-for-all will have on
the U.S. credit rating.
Treasury
Secretary Timothy Geithner told ABC News that he didn't know whether the
debt-limit fight would cause America's AAA credit rating to be downgraded.
"It's not my judgment to make," he said. Geithner also said he fears world
confidence in the United States was damaged by "this spectacle."
Enactment of
the measure provides welcome closure for Obama, who has seen his poll
numbers sag during the debt-limit battle.
GOP
presidential candidates such as Mitt Romney and Michele Bachmann issued
statements opposing the legislation.
"As with any
compromise, the outcome is far from satisfying," Obama conceded in a video
his re-election campaign sent to millions of Democrats.
In a tweet,
the president was more positive: "The debt agreement makes a significant
down payment to reduce the deficit — finding savings in both defense and
domestic spending."