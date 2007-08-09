November jobless rate steady in the state mostly, dips locally and regionally

The state’s preliminary seasonally adjusted jobless rate remained steady in
November at 9.0 percent, the same as in October (9.4 percent in November
2010), the Indiana Department of Workforce Development (DWD) said on
Tuesday.
According to DWD, Indiana’s labor force grew by 13,600 in November while
over the past four months it’s grown by nearly 50,000.
“We welcome the increase in the labor force,” DWD Commissioner Mark Everson
said. “The continued increase in Indiana’s labor force is in sharp contrast
with our Midwestern neighbors and the nation as a whole.
Michigan’s workforce, for example, has shrunk for eight consecutive months,
Everson noted, and Ohio’s for five of the last six months.
Private sector employment in Indiana rose by 1,700 jobs in November, while
the October number has been revised upward by 2,600 jobs.
Sectors showing significant employment gains in November include
construction (+2,600); leisure and hospitality (+1,700); and trade,
transportation, and utilities (+1,200).
Sectors showing significant declines include manufacturing (-3,200);
government (-1,700); and financial activities (-1,000).
Total non-farm employment in Indiana remained flat in November “because the
increase in private sector employment was offset by a decrease in government
employment,” DWD said.
Locally,
Regionally
With a few exceptions, unemployment in November decreased slightly or
remained flat in municipalities around the region.
In Porter County the unemployment rate in November dipped to 7.5 percent,
from 7.6 percent in October (8.0 percent in November 2010). Across Porter
County 6,052 people were looking for work in November, compared to 6,207 in
October, a decrease of 2.5 percent (a decrease of 6.9 percent since November
2010).
In Lake County the unemployment rate in November was steady at 9.7 percent,
the same as in October (10.0 percent in November 2010). In LaPorte County
the unemployment rate in November was 9.9 percent, compared to 10.0 percent
in October (10.7 percent in November 2010).
In Chesterton the unemployment rate in November dropped to 7.0 percent—the
lowest in the region—compared to 7.2 percent in October (6.9 percent in
November 2010). A total of 460 people was looking for work in November,
compared to 484 in October, a decrease of 5 percent (an increase of 1.5
percent since November 2010).
In Valparaiso the unemployment rate in November climbed to 7.6 percent, from
7.3 percent in October (7.7 percent in November 2010). A total of 1,154
people was looking for work in November, compared to 1,118, an increase of
3.2 percent (a decrease of 1.5 percent since November 2010).
In Portage the unemployment rate in November fell to 8.8 percent, from 9.0
percent in October (9.6 percent in November 2010). A total of 1,565 people
was looking for work in November, compared to 1,616 in October, a decrease
of 3.2 percent (a decrease of 10 percent since November 2010).
Unemployment rates elsewhere in November:
•In Gary the rate fell to 13.7 percent, from 13.9 percent in October (12.0
percent in November 2010).
•In East Chicago the rate dropped to 12.6 percent, from 12.9 percent in
October (14.0 percent in November 2010).
•In Hammond the rate rose to 10.5 percent, from 10.4 percent in October
(11.0 percent in November 2010).
•In Michigan City the rate decreased by fully half a point, to 10.5 percent
from 11.0 percent in October (11.6 percent in November 2010).
•In LaPorte the rate increased by fully half a point, to 10.6 percent from
10.1 percent in October (10.9 percent in November 2010).
Alternative
Measures
The official national unemployment rate in November dropped by nearly half a
point, to 8.6 percent from 9.0 percent (9.8 percent in November 2010).
But—according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics—if “discouraged
workers,” all other “marginally attached workers,” and “total employed
part-time for economic reasons” are included in the tally, the unofficial
unemployment rate in November was 15.6 percent, down from 16.2 percent in
October (17.0 percent in November 2010).
“Marginally attached workers” are those “who indicate that they want a job,
have looked for work in the last 12 months (or since the last time they
worked if they worked in the last 12 months), and are available for work.”
“Discouraged workers” are not currently looking for work for several
reasons, including their belief that no job is available to them in their
line of work or in their area.
“Persons employed part-time for economic reasons” are those “who want and
are available for full-time work but have had to settle for a part-time
schedule.”
WASHINGTON (AP) — Unemployment rates fell in 43 states in November, the most
number of states to report such declines in eight years.
The falling state rates reflect the brightening jobs picture nationally. The
U.S. unemployment rate fell sharply in November to 8.6 percent, the lowest
since March 2009. The economy has generated 100,000 or more jobs five months
in a row — the first time that’s happened since 2006, before the Great
Recession.
Only three states reported higher unemployment rates in November, the Labor
Department said Tuesday. Four states showed no change.
Nevada for the 18th straight month had the highest state unemployment rate:
13 percent. It was followed by California at 11.3 percent. North Dakota
again enjoyed the lowest unemployment rate: 3.4 percent. It was followed by
Nebraska at 4.1 percent and South Dakota at 4.3 percent.
The biggest decline in the unemployment rate in November compared with
October was in Michigan. Its rate dropped by 0.8 percentage point to 9.8
percent, from 10.6 percent in October.
Alabama, Minnesota, South Carolina and Utah all reported declines of 0.6
percentage point in November from October.
Employers added jobs in 29 states and the District of Columbia. Employment
decreased in 19 states and was unchanged in two. The largest
month-over-month increases were in New York, up 29,500 jobs, and Texas, with
a gain of 20,800.
The largest month-over-month decline occurred in Wisconsin, a drop of 14,600
payroll jobs.
The drop in unemployment rates in 43 states marked the most number of states
to show declines since October 2003.