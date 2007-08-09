November jobless rate steady in the state mostly, dips locally and regionally

The state’s preliminary seasonally adjusted jobless rate remained steady in November at 9.0 percent, the same as in October (9.4 percent in November 2010), the Indiana Department of Workforce Development (DWD) said on Tuesday.

According to DWD, Indiana’s labor force grew by 13,600 in November while over the past four months it’s grown by nearly 50,000.

“We welcome the increase in the labor force,” DWD Commissioner Mark Everson said. “The continued increase in Indiana’s labor force is in sharp contrast with our Midwestern neighbors and the nation as a whole.

Michigan’s workforce, for example, has shrunk for eight consecutive months, Everson noted, and Ohio’s for five of the last six months.

Private sector employment in Indiana rose by 1,700 jobs in November, while the October number has been revised upward by 2,600 jobs.

Sectors showing significant employment gains in November include construction (+2,600); leisure and hospitality (+1,700); and trade, transportation, and utilities (+1,200).

Sectors showing significant declines include manufacturing (-3,200); government (-1,700); and financial activities (-1,000).

Total non-farm employment in Indiana remained flat in November “because the increase in private sector employment was offset by a decrease in government employment,” DWD said.

Locally, Regionally

With a few exceptions, unemployment in November decreased slightly or remained flat in municipalities around the region.

In Porter County the unemployment rate in November dipped to 7.5 percent, from 7.6 percent in October (8.0 percent in November 2010). Across Porter County 6,052 people were looking for work in November, compared to 6,207 in October, a decrease of 2.5 percent (a decrease of 6.9 percent since November 2010).

In Lake County the unemployment rate in November was steady at 9.7 percent, the same as in October (10.0 percent in November 2010). In LaPorte County the unemployment rate in November was 9.9 percent, compared to 10.0 percent in October (10.7 percent in November 2010).

In Chesterton the unemployment rate in November dropped to 7.0 percent—the lowest in the region—compared to 7.2 percent in October (6.9 percent in November 2010). A total of 460 people was looking for work in November, compared to 484 in October, a decrease of 5 percent (an increase of 1.5 percent since November 2010).

In Valparaiso the unemployment rate in November climbed to 7.6 percent, from 7.3 percent in October (7.7 percent in November 2010). A total of 1,154 people was looking for work in November, compared to 1,118, an increase of 3.2 percent (a decrease of 1.5 percent since November 2010).

In Portage the unemployment rate in November fell to 8.8 percent, from 9.0 percent in October (9.6 percent in November 2010). A total of 1,565 people was looking for work in November, compared to 1,616 in October, a decrease of 3.2 percent (a decrease of 10 percent since November 2010).

Unemployment rates elsewhere in November:

•In Gary the rate fell to 13.7 percent, from 13.9 percent in October (12.0 percent in November 2010).

•In East Chicago the rate dropped to 12.6 percent, from 12.9 percent in October (14.0 percent in November 2010).

•In Hammond the rate rose to 10.5 percent, from 10.4 percent in October (11.0 percent in November 2010).

•In Michigan City the rate decreased by fully half a point, to 10.5 percent from 11.0 percent in October (11.6 percent in November 2010).

•In LaPorte the rate increased by fully half a point, to 10.6 percent from 10.1 percent in October (10.9 percent in November 2010).

Alternative Measures

The official national unemployment rate in November dropped by nearly half a point, to 8.6 percent from 9.0 percent (9.8 percent in November 2010).

But—according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics—if “discouraged workers,” all other “marginally attached workers,” and “total employed part-time for economic reasons” are included in the tally, the unofficial unemployment rate in November was 15.6 percent, down from 16.2 percent in October (17.0 percent in November 2010).

“Marginally attached workers” are those “who indicate that they want a job, have looked for work in the last 12 months (or since the last time they worked if they worked in the last 12 months), and are available for work.”

“Discouraged workers” are not currently looking for work for several reasons, including their belief that no job is available to them in their line of work or in their area.

“Persons employed part-time for economic reasons” are those “who want and are available for full-time work but have had to settle for a part-time schedule.”