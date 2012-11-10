NIPSCO projecting historically low natural gas bills this winter

Each year, NIPSCO looks at weather predictions, market forecasts, supply
trends, and storage opportunities to calculate a winter bill projection to
help prepare customers for the season ahead.
Assuming normal winter temperatures, this year’s projections indicate that
bills will be among the lowest in a decade and only slightly below (0.56
percent) last winter’s bills, according to a statement released after
deadline on Wednesday
Over the course of the five-month winter heating season—Nov. 1 to March 31—NIPSCO’s
average residential customer using a total of 624 therms could expect to pay
approximately $438. This compares to $440 for a customer using the same
amount of gas during last winter.
For the 11th consecutive month, NIPSCO has the lowest residential gas bills
in Indiana, according to bill comparisons released in October by the Indiana
Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC).
Note: Actual bills vary by customer depending on the home’s age and
size, number in the household, number and age of gas appliances, thermostat
settings and insulation levels.
“Market prices for natural gas continue to hold at historically low levels
thanks in large part to plentiful domestic resources,” said NIPSCO CEO Jim
Stanley. “This is great for our customers, especially as we head into the
winter heating season, when utility bills typically reach their highest
point of the year.”
“While winter bill amounts are projected to be relatively flat compared to
last winter, the company expects usage amounts to be slightly higher,”
NIPSCO said. “Last winter’s usage amounts were lower than normal due to
unseasonably warmer temperatures.”
“The cost of natural gas represents the largest portion of customer bills—on
average, two-thirds of an overall bill,” the company added. “NIPSCO has no
mark-up and makes no profit on the cost of natural gas billed to its
customers. Before billing, natural gas commodity costs must be reviewed by
the IURC.”
“While NIPSCO cannot control market conditions affecting the price of
natural gas, the utility does negotiate the best possible price for the
natural gas it purchases for its customers,” NIPSCO also said. “NIPSCO’s
purchasing strategy is a multi-faceted approach that consists of buying gas
in the market from a variety of supply sources at different times throughout
the year. The ability to utilize gas storage helps to offset market price
volatility.”
NIPSCO’s gas distribution system consists of three on-system storage
facilities and connects to seven interstate pipelines providing access to
eight major North American supply basins.
Billing and
Payment Options
Customers who are experiencing financial difficulties are encouraged to call
NIPSCO’s 24-hour Customer Care Center as soon as possible to determine what
options might be available to offer help. Some of those solutions include:
•Payment Assistance Programs: Based on income levels, customers may qualify
to receive state and federal utility assistance dollars as well as support
funds from separate NIPSCO programs by visiting their local community action
agency.
•BudgetPlan: A free service to all NIPSCO customers to help manage their
monthly energy bills by spreading out gas costs over an entire year.
•NIPSCO Choice Program: Gives customers an opportunity to choose an
alternative natural gas supplier for their home or business. Customers can
purchase gas from an alternative supplier, but NIPSCO is responsible for
maintaining the pipeline that delivers the natural gas.
•DependaBill and Price Protection Service (PPS): DependaBill provides a
fixed monthly bill with no annual reconciliation, while the PPS option
allows customers to fix or cap their per-unit cost of natural gas.
For more information on billing options and payment assistance, visit
NIPSCO.com/BillingPayment
Energy and Money
Saving Programs
Through NIPSCO’s energy efficiency programs, customers can pinpoint ways to
manage their energy usage, and in turn their bills. A full list of programs
available to NIPSCO customers to help manage energy use can be found at
NIPSCO.com/SaveEnergy