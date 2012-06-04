NIPSCO offers credits for in home EV charge station

In a new effort to spur economic development through the adoption of plug-in electric vehicles (EVs), Northern Indiana Public Service Company (NIPSCO) has launched the IN-Charge Electric Vehicle Program, offering incentives to customers for installing an in-home charging station.

This pilot program is designed to accelerate the adoption of electric cars by reducing the cost and complexity of home charging, NIPSCO said in a statement released on Thursday.

The IN-Charge Program is available to current NIPSCO electric utility customers who own or plan to purchase an electric vehicle. Participants will receive an instant credit of up to $1,650 toward the installation of a residential electric vehicle Level 2 charger and free charging between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. daily.

“The IN-Charge Program makes it more cost effective and convenient for prospective electric car buyers to install a home charger,” said Karl Stanley, vice president of commercial operations for NIPSCO. “Our investment in this program is part of our overall commitment to sustainability and developing a larger charging network in the region.”

South Shore Clean Cities’ Executive Director, Carl Lisek, added, “South Shore Clean Cities and our partners are fully committed to this effort of home charging stations with NIPSCO and believe the program will help promote the existing electric vehicle business that has developed within the state of Indiana, improve local air quality and help reduce reliance on imported oil.”

NIPSCO has partnered with 350Green, a developer of EV charging station networks, to administer the program. For more information and to begin enrollment, visit NIPSCO.com/INCharge

The program is effective through January 31, 2015, or until funds are exhausted.

As part of the pilot, NIPSCO and 350Green are also conducting a market study to gain additional information regarding EV adoption potential within NIPSCO’s service territory and to assist with the development of future offerings. A second phase of the pilot program will be proposed within the next year, based on the results of the market study.

“A combination of home and public charging stations will help accelerate the adoption of electric cars in the region,” said Mariana Gerzanych, co-founder and CEO of 350Green. “With convenient charging at home and easy access to chargers in public places, EV owners can drive with confidence, knowing that a charge is right around the corner.”

This program is being offered as part of a Supplemental Environmental Project under the NIPSCO New Source Review NOV settlement.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, 350Green is a project developer that designs, builds and operates a scalable, nationwide network of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations. The company partners with retailers, commercial property managers and developers, and municipalities to locate charging stations at places near where EV drivers live and work. Current projects are under way in Illinois, Indiana, Pennsylvania, California and New York. The company has signed partnerships with Walgreens and Simon Property Group, among others. More information is available at www.350green.com