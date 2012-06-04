NIPSCO offers credits for in home EV charge station

In a new effort to spur economic development through the adoption of plug-in
electric vehicles (EVs), Northern Indiana Public Service Company (NIPSCO)
has launched the IN-Charge Electric Vehicle Program, offering incentives to
customers for installing an in-home charging station.
This pilot program is designed to accelerate the adoption of electric cars
by reducing the cost and complexity of home charging, NIPSCO said in a
statement released on Thursday.
The IN-Charge Program is available to current NIPSCO electric utility
customers who own or plan to purchase an electric vehicle. Participants will
receive an instant credit of up to $1,650 toward the installation of a
residential electric vehicle Level 2 charger and free charging between 10
p.m. and 6 a.m. daily.
“The IN-Charge Program makes it more cost effective and convenient for
prospective electric car buyers to install a home charger,” said Karl
Stanley, vice president of commercial operations for NIPSCO. “Our investment
in this program is part of our overall commitment to sustainability and
developing a larger charging network in the region.”
South Shore Clean Cities’ Executive Director, Carl Lisek, added, “South
Shore Clean Cities and our partners are fully committed to this effort of
home charging stations with NIPSCO and believe the program will help promote
the existing electric vehicle business that has developed within the state
of Indiana, improve local air quality and help reduce reliance on imported
oil.”
NIPSCO has partnered with 350Green, a developer of EV charging station
networks, to administer the program. For more information and to begin
enrollment, visit NIPSCO.com/INCharge
The program is effective through January 31, 2015, or until funds are
exhausted.
As part of the pilot, NIPSCO and 350Green are also conducting a market study
to gain additional information regarding EV adoption potential within
NIPSCO’s service territory and to assist with the development of future
offerings. A second phase of the pilot program will be proposed within the
next year, based on the results of the market study.
“A combination of home and public charging stations will help accelerate the
adoption of electric cars in the region,” said Mariana Gerzanych, co-founder
and CEO of 350Green. “With convenient charging at home and easy access to
chargers in public places, EV owners can drive with confidence, knowing that
a charge is right around the corner.”
This program is being offered as part of a Supplemental Environmental
Project under the NIPSCO New Source Review NOV settlement.
Headquartered in Los Angeles, 350Green is a project developer that designs,
builds and operates a scalable, nationwide network of electric vehicle (EV)
charging stations. The company partners with retailers, commercial property
managers and developers, and municipalities to locate charging stations at
places near where EV drivers live and work. Current projects are under way
in Illinois, Indiana, Pennsylvania, California and New York. The company has
signed partnerships with Walgreens and Simon Property Group, among others.
More information is available at www.350green.com