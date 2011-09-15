Author John
Fricke will be an official guest of Chesterton’s Oz Festival September 16,
17 and 18. Fricke has been a participant in the Oz Festival, consultant to
the committee and a popular celebrity guest for over twenty years.
He is the author
of three books on the history of The Wizard of Oz and three books about Judy
Garland. The latest of these, “Judy: A Legendary Film Career,” was published
last month by Running Press and will debut at the Oz Festival.
The hardcover
volume includes over 500 illustrations and a detailed history of all of
Judy's film appearances -- including, of course, “The Wizard of Oz.”
The book
includes a concise, definitive biography; an examination of Judy’s
appearances in short subjects; details of the movies she began and was
unable to complete; and a compendium of the film projects for which she was
considered or rumored to be considered.
Fricke is the
recipient of two television Emmy Awards as co-producer and co-writer of the
American Masters and Biography documentaries about Garland. He received a
Grammy Award nomination for his liner notes for the EMI compact disc
release, Judy Garland/25th Anniversary Retrospective. Earlier this summer,
he was co-curator and consultant (respectively) for the Film Society of
Lincoln Center and The Paley Center during New York City's “Summer of Judy.”
Fricke can be
heard on the commentary tracks of Garland film DVDs “The Wizard of Oz,”
“Meet Me in St. Louis,” “Easter Parade,” “For Me and My Gal,” “The Pirate,”
“Babes in Arms” and “Girl Crazy.” He wrote the booklets that accompany the
Blu-ray Oz and “A Star is Born” DVDs, as well as the Mickey Rooney/Judy DVD
box set. Fricke wrote and compiled all eight of the Savoy Jazz releases of
“rare recordings from The Judy Garland Show.”
On Friday
afternoon from 2 to 4 p.m., Fricke will be in Thomas Centennial Park to meet
and greet festival goers. At 4:30 p.m., he takes over the bandstand in the
park as the Master of Ceremonies for the Emerald City Party in the Park
official opening ceremony,
Saturday and
Sunday, Fricke will appear at activities of the festival and will be at a
booth in front of Chase Bank. He will be available to chat and sign
autographs. “Judy: A Legendary Film Career” will be available for purchase.
For information
on the Wizard of Oz Festival, visit
www.ozfestivalchesterton.com