Author John Fricke will be an official guest of Chesterton’s Oz Festival September 16, 17 and 18. Fricke has been a participant in the Oz Festival, consultant to the committee and a popular celebrity guest for over twenty years.

He is the author of three books on the history of The Wizard of Oz and three books about Judy Garland. The latest of these, “Judy: A Legendary Film Career,” was published last month by Running Press and will debut at the Oz Festival.

The hardcover volume includes over 500 illustrations and a detailed history of all of Judy's film appearances -- including, of course, “The Wizard of Oz.”

The book includes a concise, definitive biography; an examination of Judy’s appearances in short subjects; details of the movies she began and was unable to complete; and a compendium of the film projects for which she was considered or rumored to be considered.

Fricke is the recipient of two television Emmy Awards as co-producer and co-writer of the American Masters and Biography documentaries about Garland. He received a Grammy Award nomination for his liner notes for the EMI compact disc release, Judy Garland/25th Anniversary Retrospective. Earlier this summer, he was co-curator and consultant (respectively) for the Film Society of Lincoln Center and The Paley Center during New York City's “Summer of Judy.”

Fricke can be heard on the commentary tracks of Garland film DVDs “The Wizard of Oz,” “Meet Me in St. Louis,” “Easter Parade,” “For Me and My Gal,” “The Pirate,” “Babes in Arms” and “Girl Crazy.” He wrote the booklets that accompany the Blu-ray Oz and “A Star is Born” DVDs, as well as the Mickey Rooney/Judy DVD box set. Fricke wrote and compiled all eight of the Savoy Jazz releases of “rare recordings from The Judy Garland Show.”

On Friday afternoon from 2 to 4 p.m., Fricke will be in Thomas Centennial Park to meet and greet festival goers. At 4:30 p.m., he takes over the bandstand in the park as the Master of Ceremonies for the Emerald City Party in the Park official opening ceremony,

Saturday and Sunday, Fricke will appear at activities of the festival and will be at a booth in front of Chase Bank. He will be available to chat and sign autographs. “Judy: A Legendary Film Career” will be available for purchase.

For information on the Wizard of Oz Festival, visit

www.ozfestivalchesterton.com