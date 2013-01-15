New director named at Port of Indiana Burns Harbor

The Ports of Indiana has named Rick Heimann as the new port director for the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor, effective Thursday, Jan. 16.

Heimann recently served as the sourcing manager, specializing in rail and water transportation, for ArcelorMittal USA in East Chicago.

“We are pleased to have someone of Rick's caliber lead our port,” Ports of Indiana CEO Rich Cooper said in a statement released on Monday. “His leadership and experience in supply chain management with a heavy focus on rail and water will be an invaluable asset to our team.”

In his role at ArcelorMittal USA, Heimann focused on rail and water transportation in the procurement and supply chain department of the world's largest steel producer.

“The opportunity to lead the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor is an exciting endeavor,” Heimann said. “The customer base, the synergies they provide and logistical capabilities of the port, including access to rail, water and roads provides anyone using the port a strong competitive advantage. I look forward to meeting existing port customers to learn how we can help them further improve their business while identifying new opportunities that will insure the growth of one of the most significant ports on the Great Lakes.”

Prior to joining ArcelorMittal USA, Heimann served as transportation manager for AK Steel and the sales manager for a barge line, The Ohio River Co. He holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from St. Joseph's College and an MBA from Xavier University.

The Ports of Indiana is a statewide port authority operating a system of three ports on the Ohio River and Lake Michigan. The mission of the Ports of Indiana is to develop and maintain a world-class port system that operates as an agile, strategically-driven, self-funded enterprise dedicated to growing Indiana's economy. For information, visit www.portsofindiana.com