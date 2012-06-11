Meeting Thursday to explain Seven Peaks waterpark plans

Get the facts Thursday about 2013 plans to open Seven Peaks Waterpark
Duneland at the site of the former Splash Down Dunes.
“A lot of people have been calling me, asking are you adding to it?
Renovating it? When will you open?” said Matthew Phair, director and general
manager of Seven Peaks/Duneland located at U.S. 20 and Waverly Road in
Porter.
Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the Hawthorne Park community building the public
can meet Phair, who will provide an overview of the Utah-based Seven Peaks
company and its plans for developing the waterpark here. He will take
questions at 6 p.m. and the event concludes at 6:30 p.m.
Phair will explain Seven Peaks’ annual Pass of All Passes program that, in
addition to the waterpark, includes entrance to selected area museums, fun
centers, zoos and sporting events. The pass program also allows purchasers
to elect to enter a promo code for the public, private or charter school
they choose and money will be donated there.
According to Phair, “We like to get the community involved and be a part of
the community.” He said at some participating schools at other Seven Peaks
locations the pass program has taken the place of traditional fundraisers.
Seven Peaks still plans to make $1.5 million to $2 million in renovations at
its Duneland waterpark. Recently several diseased or dying trees have been
cut down.
No new buildings or water slides are planned for the first year of
operation, said Phair, and construction of a pedestrian tunnel under Waverly
Road from the west parking lot to the amusement area is still on the agenda
but there was no stipulation by the Town of Porter when the tunnel would
have to be built.
If it’s not completed this year, Phair said assistance will be provided to
help patrons cross Waverly Road at a designated area. “We’ll have safe and
easy access from the parking lot to the park itself.” Security also will be
provided in the parking lot.
After 16 years of operation the former Splash Down Dunes closed in 2009;
decades ago it was home to the Enchanted Forest amusement park. Seven Peaks
purchased the site earlier this year.
“I know there’s been a lot of interest in how this property is going to be
developed, and I’m looking forward to sharing that information during
(Thursday’s) meeting,” said Phair.