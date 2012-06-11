Meeting Thursday to explain Seven Peaks waterpark plans

Get the facts Thursday about 2013 plans to open Seven Peaks Waterpark Duneland at the site of the former Splash Down Dunes.

“A lot of people have been calling me, asking are you adding to it? Renovating it? When will you open?” said Matthew Phair, director and general manager of Seven Peaks/Duneland located at U.S. 20 and Waverly Road in Porter.

Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the Hawthorne Park community building the public can meet Phair, who will provide an overview of the Utah-based Seven Peaks company and its plans for developing the waterpark here. He will take questions at 6 p.m. and the event concludes at 6:30 p.m.

Phair will explain Seven Peaks’ annual Pass of All Passes program that, in addition to the waterpark, includes entrance to selected area museums, fun centers, zoos and sporting events. The pass program also allows purchasers to elect to enter a promo code for the public, private or charter school they choose and money will be donated there.

According to Phair, “We like to get the community involved and be a part of the community.” He said at some participating schools at other Seven Peaks locations the pass program has taken the place of traditional fundraisers.

Seven Peaks still plans to make $1.5 million to $2 million in renovations at its Duneland waterpark. Recently several diseased or dying trees have been cut down.

No new buildings or water slides are planned for the first year of operation, said Phair, and construction of a pedestrian tunnel under Waverly Road from the west parking lot to the amusement area is still on the agenda but there was no stipulation by the Town of Porter when the tunnel would have to be built.

If it’s not completed this year, Phair said assistance will be provided to help patrons cross Waverly Road at a designated area. “We’ll have safe and easy access from the parking lot to the park itself.” Security also will be provided in the parking lot.

After 16 years of operation the former Splash Down Dunes closed in 2009; decades ago it was home to the Enchanted Forest amusement park. Seven Peaks purchased the site earlier this year.

“I know there’s been a lot of interest in how this property is going to be developed, and I’m looking forward to sharing that information during (Thursday’s) meeting,” said Phair.