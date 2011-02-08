Lugar votes with majority to back debt ceiling deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Richard Lugar has voted for
emergency legislation to raise the nation's debt ceiling despite
ammunition it might provide his primary opponent from the right.
Lugar joined
the majority of senators Tuesday in pushing compromise legislation to the
desk of President Barack Obama. The Senate approved the legislation on a
74-to-26 vote, and Obama signed it into law.
Lugar's vote
to raise the debt ceiling opens him up to a potential attack from
Republican primary challenger Richard Mourdock. The state treasurer is
courting tea party voters who say they're unhappy with Lugar's voting
record.
Lugar says his
vote is in keeping with conservative principles. He notes that
conservative Rep. Mike Pence also voted for the legislation and says the
bill isn't perfect but is "still a victory for conservatives."