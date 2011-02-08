Lugar votes with majority to back debt ceiling deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Richard Lugar has voted for emergency legislation to raise the nation's debt ceiling despite ammunition it might provide his primary opponent from the right.

Lugar joined the majority of senators Tuesday in pushing compromise legislation to the desk of President Barack Obama. The Senate approved the legislation on a 74-to-26 vote, and Obama signed it into law.

Lugar's vote to raise the debt ceiling opens him up to a potential attack from Republican primary challenger Richard Mourdock. The state treasurer is courting tea party voters who say they're unhappy with Lugar's voting record.

Lugar says his vote is in keeping with conservative principles. He notes that conservative Rep. Mike Pence also voted for the legislation and says the bill isn't perfect but is "still a victory for conservatives."