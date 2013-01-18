Local and Region jobless rates spike in December

Indiana’s private sector employment grew by 8,300 jobs in December, further
bolstering a remarkable year of job gains, the Indiana Department of
Workforce Development (DWD) said today.
Indiana added nearly 54,000 jobs in 2012, the largest growth in a calendar
year in over a decade.
Private sector employment in Indiana is now at almost 97 percent of
pre-recession levels, DWD said, while claims for unemployment insurance
continue to remain below 2005 levels.
“As evidenced by our December employment numbers, Indiana experienced an
exceptional year of job growth in 2012,” DWD Commissioner Scott Sanders
said. “The Hoosier State has increased private sector employment by nearly
157,000 since July 2009, the low point of employment in our state, and has
been a national leader in job growth during that period.”
Sanders also noted that while private sector employment increased
significantly in December, Indiana’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate
edged up to 8.2 percent, from 8.0 percent in November, mainly due to more
than 7,000 unemployed Hoosiers returning to the labor force to look for
work.
Employment sectors in Indiana exceeding the national rate of growth in 2012
include manufacturing (3.7 percent versus 1.5 percent); leisure and
hospitality (4.3 percent versus 2.4 percent); trade, transportation, and
utilities (2.6 percent versus 1.4 percent); and construction (1.4 percent
versus 0.3 percent).
Indiana’s rate of private sector growth again exceeded the national rate in
2012 (2.2 percent versus 1.7 percent).
Sectors showing gains in December include construction (+4,300); leisure and
hospitality (+2,000); professional and business services (+1,900); and
financial activities (+1,400).
Private educational and health services (-700) sector showed a decline.
Total non-farm employment increased in December (6,000).
Regionally,
Locally
If the state’s jobless rate edged up, the seasonally unadjusted rates in
Northwest Indiana, almost across the board, spiked dramatically in December,
as they also did in November.
In Porter County the unemployment rate in December rose by nearly a full
point, to 8.5 percent from 7.7 percent in November (7.4 percent in December
2011). Throughout the county, 6,797 people were looking for work in
December, an increase of 8.7 percent over November (an increase of 10.8
percent since December 2011).
In Lake County the unemployment rate in December rose to 10.2 percent, from
9.4 percent in November (9.6 percent in December 2011). In LaPorte County
the unemployment rate in December spiked by the same margin, to 10.5 percent
from 9.7 percent in November (10.0 percent in December 2011).
In Chesterton the unemployment rate in December jumped by half a point, to
8.2 percent from 7.7 percent in November (7.7 percent in December 2011).
Since October, when the rate was 6.1 percent, the jobless rate in Chesterton
has risen by 2.1 points. In December a total of 523 people was looking for
work, an increase of 4.8 percent over November (an increase of 1.9 percent
since December 2011).
In Valparaiso the unemployment rate in December increased by half a point,
to 7.7 percent from 7.2 percent in November (7.0 percent in December 2011).
A total of 1,194 people was looking for work in December, an increase of 5.8
percent over November (an increase of 6.6 percent since December 2011).
In Portage the unemployment rate rose by nearly half a point, to 9.8 percent
from 9.4 percent in November (8.7 percent in December 2011). A total of
1,711 people was looking for work in December, an increase of 2.9 percent
over November (an increase of 8.7 percent since December 2011).
Unemployment rates elsewhere in December:
•In Gary the rate rose by nearly half a point, to 13.6 percent from 13.2
percent in November (14.3 percent in December 2011).
•In East Chicago the rate rose by more than half a point, to 13.1 percent
from 12.5 percent in November (12.6 percent in December 2011).
•In Hammond the rate jumped by more than a full point, to 11.0 percent from
9.9 percent in November (10.4 percent in December 2011).
•In Michigan City the rate increased to 11.7 percent, from 11.1 percent in
November (11.1 percent in December 2011).
•In LaPorte the rate rose to 10.4 percent, from 10.1 percent in November
(11.1 percent in December 2011).
Alternative
Measures
The official national unemployment rate in December remained steady at 7.8
percent, the same as in November (8.3 percent in December 2011).
However—according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics—if “discouraged
workers,” all other “marginally attached workers,” and “total employed
part-time for economic reasons” are included in the tally, the unofficial
unemployment rate in December was 14.4 percent, the same as in November
(15.2 percent in December 2011).
“Marginally attached workers” are those “who indicate that they want a job,
have looked for work in the last 12 months (or since the last time they
worked, if they worked in the last 12 months), and are available for work.”
“Discouraged workers” are not currently looking for several reasons,
including their belief that no job is available for them in their line or in
their area.
“Persons employed part-time for economic reasons” are those “who want and
are available for full-time work but have had to settle for a part-time
schedule.”