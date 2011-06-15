Local 150: Employers' numbers are wrong

The Four County Highway Contractors Group has mischaracterized the economic
package which Operating Engineers Local 150 has put on the table, Local 150
is saying.
Meanwhile, Local 150’s strike has now expanded to include all road and
building work being performed under expired contracts with Four County, the
Indiana Constructors Association, and the Northwest Indiana Contractors
Association.
Local 150 spokesman Ed Maher told the Chesterton Tribune today that a
press statement released on Monday by Four County—in which Four County
contested Local 150’s position that the basic issue of the strike is
healthcare costs—is incorrect in detail.
“We won’t get into the specific economics,” Maher said. “But the numbers
they are putting out there are not accurate. They’re painting a picture of
negotiations that are not accurate.”
“Negotiations are most effectively done at the bargaining table, not in the
newspaper,” Maher added. “The employers have not shown much interest to meet
us to negotiate but have found a new enthusiasm for negotiating in the
newspaper. And we’d like to see them bring that enthusiasm to the bargaining
table.”
“We’ve stated our willingness to sit and continue talks at any time,” Maher
said. “We’re quite simply prepared to negotiate at any time, any place.”
Is anybody talking right now?
“They’re talking to the media,” Maher replied.
Local 150 has stated repeatedly that the crux of the strike is the
inflationary pressure on healthcare costs, not wages. Four County, for its
part, is disputing that claim and has released numbers which it says shows
that less than half of the total package increase demanded by Local 150
would go to healthcare.
“Skyrocketing healthcare inflation rates, projected between 10 and 14
percent, are of particular concern to Local 150, whose self-run insurance
fund provides coverage for 23,000 families,” Local 150 Financial Secretary
David Fagan said in a statement released today. “Employers debate the rate
of inflation but we pay the bills, so we have watched the costs come up.”
“The men and women we represent perform hard physical work in all sorts of
environments, so proper healthcare is something we are absolutely committed
to,” Fagan noted. “Negotiations on agreements that cover 2,500 people are
extremely complex but the most important issue remains covering healthcare
costs.”
The Strike
Expands
The strike which began on Thursday expanded today to include all road and
building work performed by the three separate contractors associations. The
strike began on June 9 and affected at that time chiefly crane shops, Maher
said. On Monday, Local 150 undertook a picket of the region’s asphalt
plants. Today, all other and remaining work being done by Four County, the
Indiana Constructors Association, and the Northwest Indiana Contractors
Association came to a halt.
Chesterton municipal officials have expressed their frustration at the
strike, which has left South Calumet Road in the Downtown an open wound.
Town Engineer Mark O’Dell has said that two to three days of work tops would
be enough to finish the Downtown utility project and open South Cal to
traffic.
Maher acknowledged today that municipal officials around the region are
voicing their concern, as the summer public-works season looks to be
slipping away. “But the strike has to end” before those projects can be
pursued, Maher said, “and the only way the strike will end is through
negotiation. The most important thing we can do is negotiate a mutually
beneficial agreement.”