Laborers union campaigning for more investment to fix decaying roads and bridges

The Laborers International Union of North America (LIUNA)—with Locals 41 of Hammond and 81 of Gary—are launching the Build Indiana 2010 campaign at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Construction Advancement Foundation at 6050 Southport Road in Portage.

According to a statement released today by LIUNA, the campaign has been organized to draw attention to more than 4,000 bridges in the state deemed “structurally deficient or obsolete,” 279 “high hazard dams,” and “more than 2,500 miles of road” judged to be in “poor or mediocre condition.”

At the same time, LIUNA said, more than 17 percent of construction workers across the U.S.—roughly 1.6 million of them—are unemployed.

LIUNA is aiming to win support in the U.S. Senate “for federal investment which puts men and women back to work fixing deteriorating basics in Indiana and across America: transportation and energy systems, water resources, and school facilities.”

The campaign will also include billboards warning of deficient bridges as well as radio ads and on-line ads.

LIUNA noted that the Construction Advancement Foundation is located a short distance from the I-94 bridge over U.S. Highway 20, “one of nearly 2,000 structurally deficient bridges in Indiana.”