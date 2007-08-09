Laborers union campaigning for more investment to fix decaying roads and bridges

The Laborers International Union of North America (LIUNA)—with Locals 41 of
Hammond and 81 of Gary—are launching the Build Indiana 2010 campaign at 10
a.m. Tuesday at the Construction Advancement Foundation at 6050 Southport
Road in Portage.
According to a statement released today by LIUNA, the campaign has been
organized to draw attention to more than 4,000 bridges in the state deemed
“structurally deficient or obsolete,” 279 “high hazard dams,” and “more than
2,500 miles of road” judged to be in “poor or mediocre condition.”
At the same time, LIUNA said, more than 17 percent of construction workers
across the U.S.—roughly 1.6 million of them—are unemployed.
LIUNA is aiming to win support in the U.S. Senate “for federal investment
which puts men and women back to work fixing deteriorating basics in Indiana
and across America: transportation and energy systems, water resources, and
school facilities.”
The campaign will also include billboards warning of deficient bridges as
well as radio ads and on-line ads.
LIUNA noted that the Construction Advancement Foundation is located a short
distance from the I-94 bridge over U.S. Highway 20, “one of nearly 2,000
structurally deficient bridges in Indiana.”