U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-1st, and State Rep. Chuck Moseley, D-Portage, will be two of the keynote speakers at a rally at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, at McBride Hall, 1301 Texas St. in Gary.

The purpose of the rally: to “call for a real plan to solve America’s jobs crisis,” one which will “invest in infrastructure, public schools, transportation, clean energy, and manufacturing.”

“More unfair trade deals, tax breaks for billionaires, increased pollution, and union busting is not the answer,” say the co-sponsors of the event, the Northwest Indiana Federation of Labor and the BlueGreen Alliance. “It’s time to Stand Up and Fight Back against the race to the bottom.”

Also speaking at the event will be United Steelworkers District 7 Director Jim Robinson, Tom Conway Jr. of the BlueGreen Alliance, and Raleigh Smallwood of the Northwest Indiana Federation of Labor.

Specific topics of discussion: the environment and Moseley’s wind legislation, the jobs bill, billionaire tax breaks, solidarity with the Occupy Wall Street movement, and anti-worker legislation here in Indiana.

Doors open at 4 p.m. Everyone’s welcome.