IURC okays extension of NIPSCO alternative natural gas programs

The Northern Indiana Public Service Company is announcing that the Indiana
Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC) has approved a settlement agreement
between the utility, the Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor (OUCC),
and natural gas marketers to renew the offering of alternative natural gas
programs that provide residential, commercial and industrial customers with
options for purchasing natural gas.
According to a statement released today, the renewal will extend the
company’s alternative regulatory plan, or ARP, until March 31, 2012.
Initially approved by the IURC in 1997, NIPSCO’s ARP allows the utility’s
natural gas customers the option of purchasing natural gas through NIPSCO’s
Choice, Dependabill or Price Protection Service Programs (PPS), the
statement said.
The NIPSCO Choice Program gives customers an opportunity to choose an
alternative natural gas supplier. Suppliers offer a variety of fixed,
capped, and variable pricing options that provide customers flexibility to
purchase gas using price options that best meet their needs.
Today, there are 12 approved suppliers offering a variety of product options
to NIPSCO customers. NIPSCO remains responsible for safely delivering the
gas through its existing pipeline system to customers who have chosen to
purchase their gas from alternative suppliers.
Customers who receive their gas supply from NIPSCO have an opportunity to
choose service under the DependaBill Program, which provides a fixed monthly
bill with no annual reconciliation, or the PPS Program, which allows
customers to fix or cap their per-unit cost of natural gas—similar to
options offered by alternative suppliers as well.
Nearly 165,000—or 23 percent—of NIPSCO’s total residential and commercial
customers have selected one of these alternative services to purchase their
natural gas.
NIPSCO is currently the only utility in the state offering such alternative
supplier options to all its customers.
“Providing customers with a choice in selecting their energy provider was a
goal of the ARP when it was first proposed,” said Guy Ausmus, Senior Vice
President of Customer Engagement for NIPSCO. “Regardless of the gas supplier
chosen by our customers, NIPSCO will continue to provide for the safe and
reliable delivery of that natural gas to their homes or businesses.”
As part of the agreement, NIPSCO and the alternative suppliers will be
discussing standardized contract language and improvements to NIPSCO’s bill
format.
Customers will receive information regarding program changes with their May
billing statements.
Additional information about these programs may be found at NIPSCO.com by
visiting the “Our Services” section.