IRS says tax changes will cause some filing delays

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Internal Revenue Service says some taxpayers will have to wait until mid- to lat- February to file their returns due to changes in the law approved by Congress in its lame-duck session.

The changes apply to tax breaks on college tuition, state and local property taxes and out-of-pocket expenses for teachers.

The IRS said Thursday the delays would be minimal for people who itemize deductions, because they normally must wait for financial documents before filing their returns.