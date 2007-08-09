IRS says tax changes will cause some filing delays

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Internal Revenue Service says some taxpayers will have
to wait until mid- to lat- February to file their returns due to changes in
the law approved by Congress in its lame-duck session.
The changes apply to tax breaks on college tuition, state and local property
taxes and out-of-pocket expenses for teachers.
The IRS said Thursday the delays would be minimal for people who itemize
deductions, because they normally must wait for financial documents before
filing their returns.