Ford contract to bring 1100 jobs to Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel says he’s happy that Ford Motor Co. is bringing 1,100 jobs to the city.

Emanuel said Tuesday that Ford and the United Auto Workers union have reached an agreement that will bring the jobs and $200 million in capital to Chicago next spring. Emanuel says Deputy Mayor Mark Angelson and the Mayor’s Economic Council negotiated the deal.

Mayor Emanuel calls the announcement “a victory for Ford, a victory for workers and a victory for Chicago.”

Ford announced the deal with the UAW on Tuesday. Ford plans to add 5,750 U.S. factory jobs under the deal. That’s on top of 6,250 it announced earlier this year for a total of 12,000 jobs by 2015. It also pledged to invest $4.8 billion in its U.S. factories.