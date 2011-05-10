Ford contract to bring 1100 jobs to Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel says he’s happy that Ford Motor
Co. is bringing 1,100 jobs to the city.
Emanuel said Tuesday that Ford and the United Auto Workers union have
reached an agreement that will bring the jobs and $200 million in capital to
Chicago next spring. Emanuel says Deputy Mayor Mark Angelson and the Mayor’s
Economic Council negotiated the deal.
Mayor Emanuel calls the announcement “a victory for Ford, a victory for
workers and a victory for Chicago.”
Ford announced the deal with the UAW on Tuesday. Ford plans to add 5,750
U.S. factory jobs under the deal. That’s on top of 6,250 it announced
earlier this year for a total of 12,000 jobs by 2015. It also pledged to
invest $4.8 billion in its U.S. factories.