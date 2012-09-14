Enbridge using eminent domain for pipeline project

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A company is using the courts to secure land it says it needs for new oil pipeline project in Michigan.

Most property owners along the project have reached deals with Enbridge Energy. But the Lansing State Journal reports dozens of those who rejected offers have found themselves in court through a process called condemnation, which is also known as eminent domain.

The company owns easements over and around the pipeline, but says the project requires additional ones. Some of those easements are temporary. It says the condemnation process is a last resort.

The Michigan pipeline is replacing one that runs from Griffith, Ind., to Sarnia, Ontario.

Calgary, Alberta-based Enbridge Inc.'s current pipeline burst in 2010 near Marshall, dumping more than 800,000 gallons of oil into a southwestern Michigan river.