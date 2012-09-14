Enbridge using eminent domain for pipeline project

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A company is using the courts to secure land it says
it needs for new oil pipeline project in Michigan.
Most property
owners along the project have reached deals with Enbridge Energy. But the
Lansing State Journal reports dozens of those who rejected offers have found
themselves in court through a process called condemnation, which is also
known as eminent domain.
The company owns
easements over and around the pipeline, but says the project requires
additional ones. Some of those easements are temporary. It says the
condemnation process is a last resort.
The Michigan
pipeline is replacing one that runs from Griffith, Ind., to Sarnia, Ontario.
Calgary,
Alberta-based Enbridge Inc.'s current pipeline burst in 2010 near Marshall,
dumping more than 800,000 gallons of oil into a southwestern Michigan river.