Deligatti, Goldak, Dresh honored by Chamber

This year’s Duneland Distinguished Woman is Jane Delligatti.

Delligatti was honored on Wednesday by the Chesterton/Duneland Chamber of Commerce at its annual State of the Chamber Luncheon at the Sand Creek Country Club.

Presenting her with the Ashley’s Jewelry Duneland Distinguished Woman Award—formerly known as the Athena Award—was last year’s recipient, Jackie Ruge-Perkins.

Delligatti, a fabulously active member of the Chamber, a mother, a grandmother—“spunky and always willing to voice her opinion even if you don’t want it,” as one nominator put it—formerly served as president of the Chamber Board, is the publisher of Duneland Today, has acted as co-chair of Duneland Relay for Life, and was instrumental in bringing the Alpha program to Chesterton First United Methodist Church.

Through Lake Area Regional Recovery of Indiana, she has helped numerous victims of the flood of 2008 return to safe homes, Ruge-Perkins added.

Humanitarian of the Year

Taking home the Humanitarian of the Year Award was Kim Goldak. Presenter Jim Anton noted that Goldak is an active volunteer with the Duneland Resale Shop and American Cancer Society and “goes beyond boundaries for the good of the Duneland community.”

Golden Achievement Award

Hoofing her way to the Golden Achievement Award was Florence Dresh, who once upon a time danced on the vaudeville stage across the country with her twin sister. Now, presenter Laurie Wehner-Evans said, Florence teaches dancing, exercise, even tap at the Duneland YMCA, inspiring seniors to remain physically fit. “Her leadership in role-modeling gets class members out of bed to join her.”

Volunteer of the Year

LeAnn McCrum of the Northwest Indiana Small Business Development Center was honored with the Volunteer of the Year Award, presented by Mark Chamberlain, for “working tirelessly” with the Duneland communities in a variety of roles as consultant. “‘Has this met your expectations?’ is her calling card,” Chamberlain said.

Putting Duneland on the Map

This year there were two recipients of the Putting Duneland on the Map Award: Cliff Fleming, developer of the Village of Burns Harbor; and the Town of Porter.

“Creating a vision for Duneland is something (Fleming) was born to do,” presenter Hashem Khalil said, then noted that the Village is the first development to be certified a green friendly neighborhood by the National Association of Home Builders.

Accepting Porter’s award for its work in envisioning the Ind. 49 Gateway were Town Council Member Michelle Bolinger and Town Engineer Matt Keiser.

New Construction

Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance was presented with the Community Improvement Award for New Construction for “investing in the community despite tough economic times” for building its “beautiful new building” on the old “eyesore” site of Pizza Hut, present Brock Lloyd said.

Renovation

Two businesses were presented with the Community Improvement Award for Renovation: Good to Go by Lucrezia for its renovation of the house at 420 S. Calumet Road, where “take-out cuisine and other dining delicacies” will be available, presented Chuck Parkinson said; and Red Cup Cafe for its renovation of the space 115 Broadway, now a “gathering spot which contributes to the vibrancy of the community.”