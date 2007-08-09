Deligatti, Goldak, Dresh honored by Chamber

This year’s Duneland Distinguished Woman is Jane Delligatti.
Delligatti was honored on Wednesday by the Chesterton/Duneland Chamber of
Commerce at its annual State of the Chamber Luncheon at the Sand Creek
Country Club.
Presenting her with the Ashley’s Jewelry Duneland Distinguished Woman
Award—formerly known as the Athena Award—was last year’s recipient, Jackie
Ruge-Perkins.
Delligatti, a fabulously active member of the Chamber, a mother, a
grandmother—“spunky and always willing to voice her opinion even if you
don’t want it,” as one nominator put it—formerly served as president of the
Chamber Board, is the publisher of Duneland Today, has acted as
co-chair of Duneland Relay for Life, and was instrumental in bringing the
Alpha program to Chesterton First United Methodist Church.
Through Lake Area Regional
Recovery of Indiana, she has helped numerous victims of the flood of 2008
return to safe homes, Ruge-Perkins added.
Humanitarian of
the Year
Taking home the Humanitarian of the Year Award was Kim Goldak. Presenter Jim
Anton noted that Goldak is an active volunteer with the Duneland Resale Shop
and American Cancer Society and “goes beyond boundaries for the good of the
Duneland community.”
Golden
Achievement Award
Hoofing her way to the Golden Achievement Award was Florence Dresh, who once
upon a time danced on the vaudeville stage across the country with her twin
sister. Now, presenter Laurie Wehner-Evans said, Florence teaches dancing,
exercise, even tap at the Duneland YMCA, inspiring seniors to remain
physically fit. “Her leadership in role-modeling gets class members out of
bed to join her.”
Volunteer of the
Year
LeAnn McCrum of the Northwest Indiana Small Business Development Center was
honored with the Volunteer of the Year Award, presented by Mark Chamberlain,
for “working tirelessly” with the Duneland communities in a variety of roles
as consultant. “‘Has this met your expectations?’ is her calling card,”
Chamberlain said.
Putting Duneland
on the Map
This year there were two recipients of the Putting Duneland on the Map
Award: Cliff Fleming, developer of the Village of Burns Harbor; and the Town
of Porter.
“Creating a vision for Duneland is something (Fleming) was born to do,”
presenter Hashem Khalil said, then noted that the Village is the first
development to be certified a green friendly neighborhood by the National
Association of Home Builders.
Accepting Porter’s award for its work in envisioning the Ind. 49 Gateway
were Town Council Member Michelle Bolinger and Town Engineer Matt Keiser.
New Construction
Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance was presented with the Community Improvement
Award for New Construction for “investing in the community despite tough
economic times” for building its “beautiful new building” on the old
“eyesore” site of Pizza Hut, present Brock Lloyd said.
Renovation
Two businesses were presented with the Community Improvement Award for
Renovation: Good to Go by Lucrezia for its renovation of the house at 420 S.
Calumet Road, where “take-out cuisine and other dining delicacies” will be
available, presented Chuck Parkinson said; and Red Cup Cafe for its
renovation of the space 115 Broadway, now a “gathering spot which
contributes to the vibrancy of the community.”