Cost of driving on Indiana Toll Road go up Sunday

HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — The cost of vehicles traveling on the Indiana Toll Road for vehicles without an I-Zoom transponder is going up starting Sunday.

Private operator ITR Concession Inc. says tolls for all vehicle classes without the devices will go up an average of 3 percent. Motorists in cars and other two-axle vehicles using the I-Zoom will continue to pay the same toll they have since ITR Concession leased the roadway from the state in 2006. That discount ends in 2016.

The Times of Munster reports that the company's lease agreement with the state allows it to raise tolls each July 1.

The full toll for cars and other two-axle vehicles running the length of the road will go up to $9.40 from its current $9.

Posted 6/28/2012