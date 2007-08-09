Correction: Pipeline info open house to be Tuesday

The informational open house on Enbridge Energy’s pipeline project will be
Corrected:
Landowners and other stakeholders with questions about the planned
replacement of a crude oil pipeline through Duneland are invited to attend
an open house from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuessday, June 26, at the LaPorte County
Complex, Room Two, at 809 State St. in LaPorte.
Enbridge plans to replace approximately 210 miles of its existing Line 6B
crude oil pipeline in Northwest Indiana and Southwest Michigan. The project
will begin in Lake County, enter Porter County in Liberty Township, and
cross into Jackson and Pine townships before continuing into LaPorte County.
Enbridge representatives will be on hand during the open house to answer
questions and take comments about the project. Displays and maps will also
be available.
Enbridge says that the idea behind the project is twofold: to reduce future
maintenance activities; and to “restore the ultimate capacity of Line 6B to
meet increasing demand along this pipeline route, which is largely driven by
current and planned refinery upgrades and expansions in Michigan, Ohio, and
eastern Canada.”
Enbridge expects all work in Indiana to be completed this year, pending
receipt of needed permits.
Some frequently asked questions on the Enbridge website, at
www.EnbridgeUS.com/Line6Bphase2.aspx
•What is the physical impact of pipeline construction on my property?
“At various locations along the route, Enbridge will offer compensation in
exchange for your granting an additional permanent easement of approximately
25 feet” and also “for your granting additional temporary work space
required by construction.” Site restoration will begin this year and “likely
resume” in 2013 after a winter shutdown.
•Will I be able to farm my land after the pipeline construction is
completed? “Yes, after completing pipeline construction and restoration
on your property, you will be able to use your property for agricultural
purposes.”
•Will I be compensated for any crop loss or timber loss? “Enbridge
will compensate landowners for damage to crops along the right-of-way that
are interrupted or impacted as a result of the pipeline construction.
Landowners will be compensated after determining the type of crop and area
of right-of-way affected as well as yield and value of the crop, based on
current market value. You may be asked to supply information on historic
crop yield. An Enbridge right-of-way agent will negotiate with landowners
for market-based compensation for timber when wooded areas need to be
cleared for construction.”
•What happens if my drain tile system is damaged? “We will work with
landowners to identify drain tile and drain systems as the route is
surveyed. We will consult with you so that impacts . . . are avoided or
minimized. We also will work with county drain commissions as needed. When
feasible, Enbridge generally hires local contractors who will repair or
replace drain tile that is broken or removed during pipeline construction.
Drain tile damaged by construction will be restored to its pre-construction
condition, as practical.”
•What will happen to my topsoil? “In cultivated areas, Enbridge will
separate subsoil and topsoil prior to installation of the new pipeline
segments. Soils will be replaced in the proper sequence. . . . Additional
information is available from the Enbridge land representative who will be
contacting you.
•Will you remove the existing crude oil once you have installed the new
segment? “The plan is to remove the oil from the existing pipe, fill the
pipe with nitrogen, and leave the pipe in place following federal pipeline
safety regulations for inactive and abandoned pipe. This will minimize
additional disturbance along the route.”
Posted 6/25/2012