Correction: Pipeline info open house to be Tuesday

The informational open house on Enbridge Energy’s pipeline project will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 26, at the LaPorte County Complex, Room Two, at 809 State St. in LaPorte.

The Chesterton Tribune incorrectly gave the date in a story published last week.

The Tribune regrets the error.

Corrected:

Landowners and other stakeholders with questions about the planned replacement of a crude oil pipeline through Duneland are invited to attend an open house from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuessday, June 26, at the LaPorte County Complex, Room Two, at 809 State St. in LaPorte.

Enbridge plans to replace approximately 210 miles of its existing Line 6B crude oil pipeline in Northwest Indiana and Southwest Michigan. The project will begin in Lake County, enter Porter County in Liberty Township, and cross into Jackson and Pine townships before continuing into LaPorte County.

Enbridge representatives will be on hand during the open house to answer questions and take comments about the project. Displays and maps will also be available.

Enbridge says that the idea behind the project is twofold: to reduce future maintenance activities; and to “restore the ultimate capacity of Line 6B to meet increasing demand along this pipeline route, which is largely driven by current and planned refinery upgrades and expansions in Michigan, Ohio, and eastern Canada.”

Enbridge expects all work in Indiana to be completed this year, pending receipt of needed permits.

Some frequently asked questions on the Enbridge website, at www.EnbridgeUS.com/Line6Bphase2.aspx

•What is the physical impact of pipeline construction on my property? “At various locations along the route, Enbridge will offer compensation in exchange for your granting an additional permanent easement of approximately 25 feet” and also “for your granting additional temporary work space required by construction.” Site restoration will begin this year and “likely resume” in 2013 after a winter shutdown.

•Will I be able to farm my land after the pipeline construction is completed? “Yes, after completing pipeline construction and restoration on your property, you will be able to use your property for agricultural purposes.”

•Will I be compensated for any crop loss or timber loss? “Enbridge will compensate landowners for damage to crops along the right-of-way that are interrupted or impacted as a result of the pipeline construction. Landowners will be compensated after determining the type of crop and area of right-of-way affected as well as yield and value of the crop, based on current market value. You may be asked to supply information on historic crop yield. An Enbridge right-of-way agent will negotiate with landowners for market-based compensation for timber when wooded areas need to be cleared for construction.”

•What happens if my drain tile system is damaged? “We will work with landowners to identify drain tile and drain systems as the route is surveyed. We will consult with you so that impacts . . . are avoided or minimized. We also will work with county drain commissions as needed. When feasible, Enbridge generally hires local contractors who will repair or replace drain tile that is broken or removed during pipeline construction. Drain tile damaged by construction will be restored to its pre-construction condition, as practical.”

•What will happen to my topsoil? “In cultivated areas, Enbridge will separate subsoil and topsoil prior to installation of the new pipeline segments. Soils will be replaced in the proper sequence. . . . Additional information is available from the Enbridge land representative who will be contacting you.

•Will you remove the existing crude oil once you have installed the new segment? “The plan is to remove the oil from the existing pipe, fill the pipe with nitrogen, and leave the pipe in place following federal pipeline safety regulations for inactive and abandoned pipe. This will minimize additional disturbance along the route.”

Posted 6/25/2012