Chamber urges public to shop Duneland

The Chesterton/Duneland Chamber of Commerce is issuing a challenge to Porter County residents to shop locally and within the Duneland community.

The “Chamber 2010 10-10 Challenge” urges shoppers to spend $10 or more at 10 different Chamber member establishments within one month. Shoppers should save their receipts and turn them in to be placed in a drawing for Chamber gift certificates.

The Chamber 2010 10-10 Challenge is flexible as to the amount of money and type of business in which the service or item is purchased as long as each purchase exceeds $10. Once all 10 business receipts are collected, they may be turned in to the Chamber of Commerce to be entered into a drawing for a $50 Chamber Gift Certificate, good at all participating Chamber member facilities.

For a list of Chesterton / Duneland Chamber members or more information, see www.chestertonchamber.org

or contact the Chamber office at 220 Broadway in Chesterton at 926-5513.