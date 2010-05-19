Certain ArcelorMittal workers qualify for TAA

The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) has ruled that certain employees of ArcelorMittal USA Inc. are eligible to receive services under the federal Trade Adjustment Assistance (TAA) program, the Indiana Department of Workforce Development announced on Tuesday.

The federal ruling was issued on May 4 and applies to workers—who supplied transportation services—totally or partially separated from employment on or after June 29, 2008, through two years from the date of certification.

Workers in the Long Products Division, including on-site leased workers of Adecco, and in the Indiana Harbor East Division, including independent consultants and on-site leased workers of ACMS, Adecco, Advansys, Ivara and URS, in East Chicago, are eligible to receive services under TAA.

The TAA program is made available to workers who are displaced due to foreign imports or shifts in production out of the country.

The TAA program provides benefits to help unemployed workers prepare for and obtain suitable employment. They may be eligible for a variety of re-employment services, job search and relocation allowances, and training. In addition, weekly trade re-adjustment allowances may be payable to eligible workers following the exhaustion of employment insurance benefits.

Additionally, DOL issued a certification for Re-employment Trade Adjustment Assistance (RTAA) for separated older workers at the East Chicago facilities. It was found that a significant number of workers at the company age 50 and over possess skills that are not easily transferable and that competitive conditions within the industry are adverse. Older workers may choose between regular TAA benefits or a wage subsidy of 50 percent of the difference between their new salary and old salary, up to $12,000.

Eligible workers may obtain information at their local WorkOne center. A listing of all of the centers can be found at www.workoneworks.com