Certain ArcelorMittal workers qualify for TAA

The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) has ruled that certain employees of
ArcelorMittal USA Inc. are eligible to receive services under the federal
Trade Adjustment Assistance (TAA) program, the Indiana Department of
Workforce Development announced on Tuesday.
The federal ruling was issued on May 4 and applies to workers—who supplied
transportation services—totally or partially separated from employment on or
after June 29, 2008, through two years from the date of certification.
Workers in the Long Products Division, including on-site leased workers of
Adecco, and in the Indiana Harbor East Division, including independent
consultants and on-site leased workers of ACMS, Adecco, Advansys, Ivara and
URS, in East Chicago, are eligible to receive services under TAA.
The TAA program is made available to workers who are displaced due to
foreign imports or shifts in production out of the country.
The TAA program provides benefits to help unemployed workers prepare for and
obtain suitable employment. They may be eligible for a variety of
re-employment services, job search and relocation allowances, and training.
In addition, weekly trade re-adjustment allowances may be payable to
eligible workers following the exhaustion of employment insurance benefits.
Additionally, DOL issued a certification for Re-employment Trade Adjustment
Assistance (RTAA) for separated older workers at the East Chicago
facilities. It was found that a significant number of workers at the company
age 50 and over possess skills that are not easily transferable and that
competitive conditions within the industry are adverse. Older workers may
choose between regular TAA benefits or a wage subsidy of 50 percent of the
difference between their new salary and old salary, up to $12,000.
Eligible workers may obtain information at their local WorkOne center. A
listing of all of the centers can be found at
www.workoneworks.com