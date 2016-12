The Duneland Working Women organization selected Machelle Blount as this year’s Woman of the Year.

Blount was honored for her work with this year’s Wizard of Oz Festival. Beginning in 2008 as executive director of the Duneland Buisness Initative Group, Blount continues to promote and serve Chesterton and the entire Duneland Community.

The Duneland Working Women celebrated the award on Nov. 7 at Popolano’s in Chesterton.