ArcelorMittal begins demolitions in Weirton

WEIRTON, W.Va. (AP) - Weirton’s landscape will undergo a major change as
ArcelorMittal demolishes idle facilities in preparation for future sale.
The steelmaker
announced Thursday that demolition work has begun. ArcelorMittal did not
provide a timetable or details on which structures will be torn down. But
they include the basic oxygen plant, which was closed in 2005.
United
Steelworkers Local 2911 President Mark Glyptis tells The Intelligencer and
Wheeling News Register that the blast furnaces also will be demolished.
The demolitions
will make the properties available for redevelopment.
“ArcelorMittal
is very excited about what is on the horizon for Weirton,” said company
spokeswoman Sunny Oh. “We are proud to play a significant role in the future
of the Weirton community, as both a key player in the tin plate business and
in the economic development process. Due to confidentiality requirements, we
are not at liberty to discuss any further details.”
Glyptis said
such a drastic change in Weirton’s landscape will be difficult to see. But
he said the demolitions are necessary to make way for other development to
replace steel jobs that have been lost.
“I think the
worst thing we could do is put our heads in the sand and act like the world
hasn’t changed,” said Glyptis. “We’re going to look different, but the
different look will be a very good look.”
He said Weirton
still has the Ohio River and other advantages. “When E.T. Weir selected this
site to build a steel mill, he did so because of the Ohio River ... the rail
system, the highway system,” Glyptis said. “As companies have come in and
looked at the land that’s for sale, they’ve found it very attractive.”
ArcellorMittal plans to sell all assets that aren’t needed for tin
production. It will retain its tin mill, main offices and some other
properties.
Posted 6/11/2012