Tax abatement sought for new nursing home here

It’s an $11.2 million project and—the developer is promising—would bring 120
full-time jobs to Chesterton.
On the strength of that pledge, Long Term Care Investments (LTCI) LLC of
Elkhart is seeking a 10-year-tax abatement for a 120-bed, 70,000-square foot
nursing home facility proposed for vacant land, currently owned by Porter
hospital, at 1150 Dickinson Road, just south of the Chesterton Medical
Center.
The project, however, is contingent on the Town Council’s granting of that
abatement, attorney Greg Babcock, representing LTCI, told the Chesterton
Tribune today.
The Tax Abatement Advisory Committee is scheduled to meet on the matter at 2
p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21.
Although LTCI is developing the project, the actual facility would be
managed by Extendicare Health Services Inc., which currently administers 180
such facilities in 12 states, 15 of them in Indiana, according to the
abatement application.
Details on the jobs:
•All 120 would be full-time and would include health insurance, vacation,
and sick benefits, along with a 401(k) retirement package.
•The average wage would be $16.88 per hour or $35,110 per year: that is to
say, 63 percent of the median household income of $55,530 in the Town of
Chesterton, the abatement application notes.
•60 of the hires would be technicians—including certified nursing
assistants—at an average wage of $14 per hour; 30 would be
professionals—including RN and LPN nurses—at a wage of $21 per hour; 15
would be managers and supervisors at a wage of $18 per hour; and 15 would be
clerical—including dietary, housekeeping, and support staff—at a wage of
$14.50 per hour.
The eight acres in question—purchase price: $750,000—is zoned B-2 and no
variances are anticipated being applied for in the course of the project,
with a projected start day of Oct. 1 and estimated completion date of Jan.
1, 2012.
The single-story building itself is expected to cost $8.575 million to build
and another $1.875 million to equip. All rooms would be singles.
The facility would be in competition with The Waters of Duneland, the
abatement application states, but LTCI has “done research to indicate that
an additional 120 beds can be filled in this community” and believes “that
there is enough demand that both of the facilities will survive and actually
thrive in this setting.”
For the record, Babcock said that he does not believe that the project would
affect the soccer fields off Dickinson Road.