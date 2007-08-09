Eligibility rules for jobless benefits to change Saturday

Hoosiers receiving unemployment insurance will notice changes to eligibility requirements beginning on, Saturday, Oct. 1.

These new rules are part of a law passed by the General Assembly making several changes to unemployment insurance over the next year, the Indiana Department of Workforce Development (DWD) said in a statement released on Wednesday.

“This is a part of an overall push to make the system fair for employers and the unemployed alike,” DWD Commissioner Mark Everson said. “These provisions continue our efforts to close eligibility loopholes.”

The following changes take effect on Oct. 1:

•Employees who accept payment in exchange for voluntarily resigning or retiring are no longer eligible for unemployment insurance.

•Severance pay for all individuals will be deducted from unemployment insurance benefits. For example: if you receive eight weeks of severance pay, you will not be eligible for unemployment insurance benefits until Week 9.

More information about unemployment insurance is available in the claimant handbook, located at http://www.in.gov/dwd/files/Claimant_Handbook.pdf

