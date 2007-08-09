United Steelworkers (USW) International President Leo Gerard is commending a letter sent Tuesday to President Obama signed by 181 members of Congress—including U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-1st—urging swift mobilization of resources in support of the union’s Section 301 trade petition against China’s “use of unfair trade practices to dominate the green technology sector.”

“Congress is making clear that it can’t and won’t accept China’s continuing refusal to abide by its international commitments and to skirt the rules it agreed to back when their country joined the World Trade Organization (WTO),” Gerard said. “This congressional letter shows a substantial groundswell of support for the USW trade petition filed less than three weeks ago. It confirms with the Administration that they have the support needed to go forward with the petition and seek consultations with the Chinese to get them to dismantle all their polices that undermine our ability to expand green jobs in America and to sell our competitive products in China’s market.”

“The failure to address China’s practices means that we will never see the promise of green jobs,” Gerard added. “We will also fail to reach President Obama’s goal of doubling U.S. exports if we can’t begin to get our competitive products into China’s market.”

The text of the letter in part:

“We write to express our strong concern regarding China's use of unfair trade practices to promote the global competitiveness of its industries. Such practices are widespread, and should be addressed in every sector in which they occur. We write today, however, with urgency about China's use of such unfair trade practices to bolster and, in fact, globally dominate the green technology sector, and to ask that you swiftly mobilize Administration resources to address these practices.”

Citing the USW’s 5,800-page petition, the U.S. House undersigned members urge support by the Administration for the USW’s Section 301 petition filed Sept. 9 under the Trade Act of 1974, requesting prompt action to address the practices underlying the filing. That petition reviewed more than “80 Chinese laws, regulations and practices that cover a broad spectrum of green technologies—including solar, wind, biomass, geothermal, hydropower, nuclear, and advanced batteries—which seek to benefit Chinese manufacturers to the detriment of their American competitors.”

