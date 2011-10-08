Gipson says dock wall collapse could affect operations; ArcelorMittal says it will not

ArcelorMittal
says that the collapse of a dock wall at its Port of Indiana facility on
Tuesday will not affect operations.
Paul Gipson,
president of United Steelworkers Local 6787, isn’t so sure.
The incident
occurred early Tuesday morning, when the dock wall “collapsed under the
weight of the cargo that was being offloaded from a vessel,” according to a
statement which ArcelorMittal released to the Chesterton Tribune
today.
“There were no
injuries as a result of the incident and there is no impact on production or
our ability to serve our customers,” the statement said. “Additionally, the
waterway is navigable, with no impact on Port of Indiana operations.”
“No damage has
been reported to the vessel,” the company added. “We are currently waiting
for the U.S. Coast Guard to perform inspection of the vessel. The material
was contained to the dock surface and did not enter the waterway. As a
precautionary measure, ArcelorMittal has notified the appropriate agencies
of the incident.”
Gipson, for his
part, told the Tribune that the dock collapse could very well impact
shipments to customers, both of plate and coils. “It could affect shipping
out. Anytime you ship by rail or truck it’s going to be more expensive and
time consuming,” he said. “Lake Michigan is one of the big reasons why this
plant was built here in the first place. It’s going to take awhile to get it
back to normal.”
More to the
point, Gipson suggests that, based on information made available to him, the
collapse was avoidable. For one thing, the ground beneath the dock was soft,
Gipson said that he’s been given to understand, the result of ground water
not being de-watered from the site.
And, Gipson also
said, the dock hadn’t been maintained. “They’ve been aware of the wall not
being 100 percent for some time. It got neglected, procrastinated,
whatever.”
Gipson compared
the collapse of the material being offloaded like that of a volcano on
eruption. A whole side of the mound just sheered off, he said, and slid
beneath the ship, raising up the vessel by three feet and pinning it against
the wall.
Posted 9/26/2012